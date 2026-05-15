Samsung's Exynos shift looks like a downgrade, but it could be a blessing in disguise

WLP played its part







Another advantage of the WLP process is size. By stacking components vertically, Samsung ensures its chip is exceptionally small, allowing it to experiment with thickness on its flagship lineups.



Despite its numerous benefits, WLP has reportedly become too complex and expensive to manufacture, practically forcing Samsung to adopt a different strategy. But what does the new design mean for users?



A dive into the unknown?

If Samsung moves away from WLP, this doesn't necessarily mean the Exynos 2700 will be less thermally efficient than the previous generation. The company is expected to retain the HPB system introduced with the Exynos 2600.



The idea behind SbS is to actually expand the heat dissipation area, thus possibly enhancing the cooling efficiency. And with HPB on deck, the upcoming chip might actually surpass its predecessor.







Expensive doesn't always mean impressive

At first glance, Samsung's shift seems worrying. With Exynos' historical track record, any major change raises doubt. But looking deeper, I'm actually feeling optimistic.







As I see it, the tech giant realistically can't abandon its in-house silicon efforts. By continuing to develop Exynos, it maintains leverage in negotiations with Qualcomm while preserving a solid option if the external supply rules suddenly change. Without Exynos, that key advantage is inevitably lost.



If it can't step back from the project, then the logical solution is to keep developing it. Taking risks is one of the best ways to ensure progress is happening, and I find myself looking forward to the Galaxy S27 more than I initially expected.