Oppo has responded to Apple’s claims of corporate espionage, so what really happened?

In its complaint, Apple had said that Shi had accessed confidential information late at night, three days before he would go on to leave the company. Additionally, Shi had transferred these files to a USB drive one day before his departure from the company.



See, Apple actually provided a lot of evidence against Shi and Oppo. It’s not just the company’s word that people are going to have to take here: Apple has receipts.



First, it was revealed that Chen Shi told his colleagues at Apple that he was going back to China to attend to his aging parents. That’s not true: Shi simply moved to an Oppo location in the U.S. But there’s more too.



Apple also provided the court with evidence that Shi had, in fact, been in contact with Oppo’s vice president of health. One message, sent by Shi in Chinese, says it all.



And we’re still not done. Oppo’s vice president of health responded to Shi’s message positively, with an “alright” and an emoji. Though minimal, the intent of this response is not mistaken: at least this one higher up at Oppo was aware of what Shi was up to.



To me, it sounds like Oppo just got caught with its hand in the cookie jar. The case will likely lead to many more juicy bits of information coming out over the next few months, and is a clear example of just how cutthroat the corporate world can be.





