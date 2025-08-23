Oppo has responded to Apple’s claims of corporate espionage, so what really happened?
Apple says that Oppo stole its trade secrets, the latter denies that claim. Who's in the right here? There's a very clear answer, actually.
Recently, Apple filed a formal complaint in federal court against Oppo, alleging that the latter had stolen trade secrets from the company. The accusations of corporate espionage weren’t just baseless, either: as Apple provided damning evidence of Oppo’s skulduggery regarding the stolen technologies.
Oppo has responded with a statement sent our way and, as expected, claimed that Apple’s claims are bogus. The Chinese tech giant has also said that the ex-Apple employee accused of stealing the technologies — Chen Shi — is innocent.
We are aware of the recent lawsuit filed by Apple in California and have carefully reviewed the allegations in Apple’s complaint. We have found no evidence establishing any connection between these allegations and the employee’s conduct during his employment at OPPO. OPPO respects the trade secrets of all companies, including Apple, and OPPO has not misappropriated Apple’s trade secrets. OPPO will actively cooperate with the legal process, and we are confident that fair judicial proceedings will clarify the facts.
— Oppo, August 2025
To me, it sounds like Oppo just got caught with its hand in the cookie jar. The case will likely lead to many more juicy bits of information coming out over the next few months, and is a clear example of just how cutthroat the corporate world can be.
