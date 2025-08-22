Apple reveals damning evidence of technologies allegedly stolen by Oppo
Apple has filed a complaint in federal court with damning evidence that Oppo has stolen trade secrets from the company.
Apple has accused Chinese tech giant Oppo of poaching an employee after instructing him to steal trade secrets from the former. The company alleges that the worker accepted a position at Oppo after being asked to send confidential files about one of Apple’s most popular products: the Apple Watch.
Apple employee Chen Shi was a sensor system architect at the company. According to Apple, Shi began to attend meetings with the Apple Watch team when he knew that he would be leaving for Oppo soon. More damningly, Shi also allegedly secretly accessed confidential documents about health-sensing technologies at Apple, before leaving the company in June.
Apple has filed a complaint in federal court, claiming that the ex-employee downloaded 63 confidential documents late one night, just three days before he left. One day before his departure, he then moved these documents to a USB.
Apple has also revealed that Shi hid the fact that he was going to join Oppo. Instead, he told his colleagues at Apple that he was moving back to China to look after his parents. The company has also disclosed that Shi was talking in Chinese with Oppo’s vice president of health, the translation of which reads as follows for one instance of their communication.
Oppo’s vice president of health, according to Apple’s complaint, replied to this message positively, confirming that the manufacturer was okay with Shi’s actions.
Apple has said that the trade secrets stolen by Chen Shi will help Oppo develop a rival device for the Apple Watch.
Personally, I find the whole ordeal quite nasty, and I’m sure many others will too. I’m also not so sure why Oppo would do such a thing — if it really has — during President Trump’s administration.
The president is already adamant on Apple manufacturing products in the U.S., in addition to his tariff policies threatening business with Chinese companies. Such a move by Oppo will, in my opinion, only mean a painful few years for the company. Though, I suppose Oppo is playing the long con here.
[I’ve been] reviewing various internal materials and doing a lot of 1:1 meetings in an effort to collect as much information as possible — will share with you all later.
— Bloomberg, August 2025
It's not known precisely what data was stolen. | Image credit — PhoneArena
