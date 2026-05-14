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A new Galaxy Buds 4 Pro deal has appeared on Amazon, and it's even better than before

Incredibly, these bad boys are now substantially cheaper, thanks to Amazon.

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Polina Kovalakova
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Samsung Deals
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Galaxy Buds 4 Pro case being held by a person.
Big sound now comes at a big discount! | Image by PhoneArena

Last week, Amazon surprisingly brought back its launch offer on the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. This deal expired as suddenly as it arrived, but not everything is lost for audio fans with a Samsung phone

Right now, the e-commerce giant is giving you an incredible 25% discount on the premium Galaxy earbuds. This is actually the best promo that has ever landed so far. 

Galaxy Buds 4 Pro: save 25% at Amazon

$61 off (25%)
The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro can now be yours at one of their best prices ever. Right now, you can save 25% on a pair at Amazon. The catch is that you're getting an international model, not a US variant.
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That said, you should keep in mind the deal is actually on the international variant, not the US model. Even so, it's a promo you definitely wouldn't want to miss, especially given that Amazon hasn't dropped an actual price cut on these wireless earbuds yet.

Boasting a refined stem design that promises better comfort, the latest Galaxy buds are suited for long listening sessions. They also pack surprisingly good noise cancelling, keeping you immersed in music with fewer distractions. 

The buds also stand out with improved audio quality. Unlike the previous generation, they give you slightly more bass out of the box. But instead of overpowering the rest of the mix, it complements your tunes, adding depth and a fuller sound. 

For those who like to customize their music, the earbuds support a slew of EQ options in their companion app. From the app, you can access all sorts of additional high-end features. However, you'll need to connect the earbuds to a Samsung phone; otherwise, you won't be able to access almost all of its features. 

On the downside, battery life hasn't been greatly improved. You're looking at up to six hours of music on a single charge or a total of 26 hours with the charging case. Turning off the ANC will give you more playtime, though — up to 30 hours with the case. 

If you've been waiting for a solid discount on the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, now's your chance. Grab the international variant now and save 25% with Amazon's incredible sale.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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