The iPad Air M2 has never looked this tempting at 40% off
Amazon is clearing shelves with an unbelievable discount on one of the best Tab S11 alternatives.
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This is easily the best iPad deal I've ever seen. | Image by PhoneArena
iPad Air models keep getting more and more appealing at Amazon. Yesterday, I saw an epic 29% discount on the 11-inch model with an M3 chip. But that's not the best promo, in my opinion, as the e-commerce giant has just turned its predecessor into a total no-brainer.
Let me give you all the details. For a limited time, Amazon is selling the option with a huge 1TB of storage for 40% off its original price. Even better, the iPad Air M2 comes with cellular connectivity.
Normally, you'd have to cough up nearly $1,250 for this particular variant, but this deal knocks it down to less than $750. Although this model has already welcomed two generations, its current asking price is simply impossible to ignore.
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Even though this bad boy launched in 2024, it remains much more powerful than most Android tablets. Apple's M2 chip is exceptionally capable, offering excellent performance with demanding tasks like video editing and multitasking.
What's more, it features a durable yet lightweight design and delivers great visuals for its current asking price. Its 11-inch screen is perfect for long streaming sessions and on-the-go use. Even though Apple doesn't use OLED technology, you're getting vibrant, beautiful colors.
In addition, the model offers excellent battery life, promising over a day of use with lighter use. As you can see, this fella is the complete package despite its age. If you'd like to learn more about its overall performance, check our iPad Air M2 review.
So, if saving the most is your top priority, the iPad Air M2 is the best model for you. With 1TB of storage, cellular support, and solid performance, it stands out from the rest. Plus, it's down by 40% at Amazon, delivering exceptional value at its current price. Don't miss out.
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