OnePlus 7/7 Pro latest update reduces power consumption, fixes crash issues

OnePlus 7/7 Pro latest update reduces power consumption, fixes crash issues0
OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 is the most recent update for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. As the title says, the update is supposed to reduce power consumption in certain scenarios, but it also fixes some annoying crashes:
System
- Reduced Power consumption
- Improved overheating control management
- Fixed the issue of not being able to play high-definition videos on some video platforms
- Upgraded Android Security Patch to 2021.06
File Manager
- Fixed the crash issue of the application
Camera
- Fixed the issue that the camera is blurred when shooting on fullscreen size
- Improved the stability
Phone
- Optimized the dial-pad UI display effect
As always, OnePlus is rolling out this update in stages, so OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 will only be available to a limited number of users today, but a broader rollout will kick off in just a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs.