Android Software updates OnePlus

OnePlus 7/7 Pro latest update reduces power consumption, fixes crash issues

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
OnePlus thrives when it comes to smartphone sales, but that doesn't mean its products are the best on the market. In fact, just about every OnePlus smartphone launched on the market is getting dozens and dozens of updates to further optimize the software and address issues that have just been discovered.

The good news is OnePlus continues to support its smartphones for many years, so we're not surprised that the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are getting new updates almost every month. Not only that, but these updates aren't just adding new security patches, but also meaningful improvements meant to further enhance user experience.

OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 is the most recent update for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. As the title says, the update is supposed to reduce power consumption in certain scenarios, but it also fixes some annoying crashes:

System
  • Reduced Power consumption
  • Improved overheating control management
  • Fixed the issue of not being able to play high-definition videos on some video platforms
  • Upgraded Android Security Patch to 2021.06

File Manager
  • Fixed the crash issue of the application

Camera
  • Fixed the issue that the camera is blurred when shooting on fullscreen size
  • Improved the stability

Phone
  • Optimized the dial-pad UI display effect

As always, OnePlus is rolling out this update in stages, so OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 will only be available to a limited number of users today, but a broader rollout will kick off in just a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs.

