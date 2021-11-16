The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition is canned nostalgia

The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition is canned nostalgia0
This phone is pretty special and will make retro arcade fans happy. There’s a glow-in-the-dark Pac-Man maze on the back hidden under a plain blueish paint with a small Pac-Man logo. Another cool detail is the Pac-Man-themed case, featuring a moment of the classic game with Pac-Man himself being chased around by the ghosts (Blinky, Pinky, Inky, and Clyde).
The Oxygen OS has been customized too. There are eight Pac-Man wallpapers to choose from, along with a cute Pac-Man charging animation, completely redesigned icons with a retro flavor, Pac-Man notifications and sounds, and more. Even the case is covered in Pac-Man vibes.
If you order the phone directly from OnePlus, you get a Lego Pac-Man stand that you need to build yourself, and finally - there’s a pre-installed version of 2015 (free-to-play) game Pac-Man 256 on the phone.
The phone itself is the same OnePlus Nord 2 that conquered our rankings for budget phones. You all know the package - a 6.43-inch 1080 90Hz OLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor, and 4,500mAh, 65W fast-charging battery. The camera setup is also the same - a 50-megapixel main camera, coupled with an 8-megapixel ultrawide and 2-megapixel monochrome snappers.
How much will OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man cost?
The OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man edition goes on sale tomorrow in India, the UK, and throughout Europe. Here’s the pricing:
- In India, prices will start at ₹37,999, or the rough equivalent of $512 USD.
- In the UK, the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man will sell for £499, or ~$673 USD.
- Throughout the rest of Europe, the special handset will sell for €529, or about $612 USD.