OnePlus officially unveils the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition
Before you get all excited, though, we should say that the watch is only available in India at the moment, and furthermore - it has the exact same specs as the regular version. But let’s see what’s different.
For starters, the stainless steel casing now comes with a vintage copper color finish while the matching brown leather strap is made from vegan leather and features an embossed Hogwarts crest.
If you want to learn more about the OnePlus watch, you can check out our full review. Meanwhile, there’s no information on whether the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition will be released outside India. Early access sales are starting on October 20 at 12 noon IST time.