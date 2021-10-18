Notification Center

Wearables OnePlus

OnePlus officially unveils the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition

Mariyan Slavov
By
Fans of the Harry Potter series will soon be able to add a smart accessory to their magical collection. OnePlus officially unveiled today the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition.

Before you get all excited, though, we should say that the watch is only available in India at the moment, and furthermore - it has the exact same specs as the regular version. But let’s see what’s different.

For starters, the stainless steel casing now comes with a vintage copper color finish while the matching brown leather strap is made from vegan leather and features an embossed Hogwarts crest.

There’s some magic woven into the software as well - you get special watch faces for all four Hogwarts houses - Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Slytherin, and Ravenclaw. The icons in the menus are also Harry Potter-themed, and finally - the packaging resembles a brick wall that’s opening to reveal the magical portal to the… OnePlus Watch.

If you want to learn more about the OnePlus watch, you can check out our full review. Meanwhile, there’s no information on whether the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition will be released outside India. Early access sales are starting on October 20 at 12 noon IST time.

