OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 16, and you can check when your phone is getting Android 16

OnePlus has officially launched the Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 software with various new features and visual improvements. The update will reach users’ phones and tablets soon, but its rollout will be on a schedule, which begins next month.
OxygenOS 16 will reach newer OnePlus devices in November
OnePlus published a community post, clarifying the release schedule of OxygenOS 16. The first wave will be in November and it’ll cover the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 12 series, the foldable OnePlus Open, and the Pad 3 and Pad 2 tablets.
About a month later, the older OnePlus 11 series and several Nord models will get the update. Devices such as the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus Pad will start receiving OxygenOS 16 at the beginning of 2026. The full schedule is available below.
The OxygenOS 16 release schedule. | Image Credit - OnePlus
OnePlus clarifies that the schedule serves as a general guide for users. The company says that the exact release times may vary between regions and carriers. You can check for the update manually in the System & update section of your device’s settings and install it once available in your region. Of course, the OnePlus 15 will be the first device to arrive with OxygenOS 16 pre-installed later this month.
What’s new in OxygenOS 16?
The new features on OxygenOS 16. | Image Credit - OnePlus
The most notable additions to OxygenOS 16 are a deeper integration between Google Gemini and OnePlus’ Mind Space app. You can now ask Google’s AI assistant to utilize the screenshots, notes, and voice memos in Mind Space to personalize its responses. Of course, OnePlus also has a few new AI features, mainly for writing and photo editing.
OnePlus also says it has improved the animations of OxygenOS 16 and added new customization options. That should give the OS a welcome refresh and make it feel faster.
Others need to learn
While OnePlus is a bit late with Android 16, I like the company’s approach with its release. Along with the announcement of the new software, OnePlus is providing a simple schedule that makes it clear when to expect the update on your device. While I’d prefer to see more Android manufacturers take Apple’s approach and release their software quickly on all supported devices, that’s a move in the right direction.
