Android OnePlus

Will the OnePlus 9 Lite be called OnePlus 9R? One tipster says yes, another is unsure

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Feb 24, 2021, 10:15 AM
Will the OnePlus 9 Lite be called OnePlus 9R? One tipster says yes, another is unsure
OnePlus is developing a so-called affordable flagship for release alongside the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. Past reports have referred to it as both the OnePlus 9 Lite and OnePlus 9E, but Evan Blass believes it’ll be marketed under a different name.

The OnePlus 9R might be the name of OnePlus' next budget flagship


The well-known tipster who has shared reliable information about OnePlus devices in the past, as well as accurate renders, has found references to an upcoming smartphone dubbed ‘OnePlus 9R.’ He believes it’s the name OnePlus has chosen for its next budget flagship. 

But leaker Max Jambor, who has also shared accurate details in the past, isn’t quite as sure about the branding. To quote him, Jambor says he “wouldn’t put his hands in fire for the name.”

We don’t know too much about the OnePlus 9R/9E/9 Lite, or whatever OnePlus chooses to call it, other than the fact that it should be announced at some point next month alongside the mainstream OnePlus 9 flagships.

However, a sketchy report published last week suggested it would use Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 690 chipset, boast a 90Hz 6.5-inch Full-HD+ display, use a 64-megapixel main camera, and feature a hefty 5,000mAh battery.

