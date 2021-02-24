Will the OnePlus 9 Lite be called OnePlus 9R? One tipster says yes, another is unsure
The OnePlus 9R might be the name of OnePlus' next budget flagship
The well-known tipster who has shared reliable information about OnePlus devices in the past, as well as accurate renders, has found references to an upcoming smartphone dubbed ‘OnePlus 9R.’ He believes it’s the name OnePlus has chosen for its next budget flagship.
We don’t know too much about the OnePlus 9R/9E/9 Lite, or whatever OnePlus chooses to call it, other than the fact that it should be announced at some point next month alongside the mainstream OnePlus 9 flagships.
However, a sketchy report published last week suggested it would use Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 690 chipset, boast a 90Hz 6.5-inch Full-HD+ display, use a 64-megapixel main camera, and feature a hefty 5,000mAh battery.
