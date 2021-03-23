Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

OnePlus 9 price, preorder, deals, and where to buy

Doroteya Borisova
by Doroteya Borisova
Mar 23, 2021, 1:41 PM
OnePlus has just concluded livestreaming its official launch event, supplying us with the long-awaited details surrounding the coming sales of its flagship OnePlus 9 series. (Read this for information about the OnePlus 9 Pro.)

OnePlus 9 price


There will be two different specs available, to accommodate your needs and your budget, listed below.

  • OnePlus 9 with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage: $729 ($999 in Canada)
  • OnePlus 9 with 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage: $829 ($1,149 in Canada)

If you go with the beefier option, the color variant available to you is the glossy Astral Black, pictured on the top left. For the lighter option with 128GB, you will be able to choose between the Astral Black theme and Winter Mist—an elegant violet pastel finish. 

OnePlus 9 release date and pre-order


Online pre-orders for OnePlus 9 will open on May 26 in the United States, on the OnePlus website. The official release date for open sale of both versions of the OnePlus 9 is set on April 2.

OnePlus 9 deals

OnePlus.com


There is only U.S. mobile carrier collaborating with OnePlus to offer you a deal on the 5G-compatible OnePlus 9, and that is T-mobile. They will be following the official release dates, May 26 and April 2. Additionally, T-Mobile offers a 50% discount on the smartphone to anyone trading in an eligible device or adding a new line. (If you purchase the OnePlus 9 Pro through them, you receive $365 off.)

If you choose to preorder through the OnePlus website, you will receive a free pair of OnePlus Buds Z as a gift.

Neither of the OnePlus 9 series will be sold at Verizon this year, although OnePlus is currently in the process of certifying the phones for Verizon's 5G networks.

We don't have any information yet about special deals with the major U.S. retailers. But keep an eye out on PhoneArena, as we'll be sure to announce them as soon as OnePlus 9 hits the shelves!

OnePlus 9: where to buy


The shiny new smartphone will be available for purchase through the following platforms:
  • OnePlus.com
  • Amazon
  • Best Buy
  • B&H
  • T-Mobile

