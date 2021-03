OnePlus 9 Pro price, preorders, and where to buy

OnePlus 9 Pro price

OnePlus 9 Pro, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage: $969 ($1,349 in Canada)

OnePlus 9 Pro, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage: $1,069 ($1,499 in Canada)





OnePlus 9 Pro release date and preorder







OnePlus 9 Pro: where to buy

The new OnePlus flagship will be available for purchase on:

OnePlus.com

Amazon

Best Buy

B&H

The OnePlus 9 Pro preorders will begin on March 26 on the company's online store. The OnePlus 9 Pro release date is set for April 2.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is the company’s latest flagship offering -- and one of the most peculiar phones if you’re an Android enthusiast. It features a Snapdragon 888 processor, 5G connectivity, cameras made in partnership with Hasselblad, super-fast charging abilities, and a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with outstanding quality, as you can read in our OnePlus 9 Pro review. So, what do you do if you want to buy a OnePlus 9 Pro? How do you preorder one of these bad boys? Below is all the info you need.The OnePlus 9 Pro is the most expensive smartphone the company has ever released. It’s predecessor, the OnePlus 8 Pro, was priced at $799. You should note that the OnePlus 9 Pro has no expandable storage, so be careful when you choose which storage variant to buy.There are still no deals available for the 9 Pro but we will update this article as they come.