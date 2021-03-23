OnePlus 9 Pro price, preorders, and where to buy
OnePlus 9 Pro price
- OnePlus 9 Pro, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage: $969 ($1,349 in Canada)
- OnePlus 9 Pro, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage: $1,069 ($1,499 in Canada)
The OnePlus 9 Pro is the most expensive smartphone the company has ever released. It’s predecessor, the OnePlus 8 Pro, was priced at $799. You should note that the OnePlus 9 Pro has no expandable storage, so be careful when you choose which storage variant to buy.
OnePlus 9 Pro release date and preorder
The OnePlus 9 Pro preorders will begin on March 26 on the company’s online store. The OnePlus 9 Pro release date is set for April 2.
OnePlus 9 Pro: where to buy
The new OnePlus flagship will be available for purchase on:
- OnePlus.com
- Amazon
- Best Buy
- B&H
- T-Mobile