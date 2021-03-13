Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Android OnePlus

OnePlus 9 Pro will offer faster wireless charging than previously thought, says new report

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Mar 13, 2021, 3:22 PM
OnePlus 9 Pro will offer faster wireless charging than previously thought, says new report
Rumors have indicated that the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will support 65W wired charging and a new 3C document backs up that claim.

Both models will come with 65W Warp chargers, and third-party USB Power Data Objects (PDO) and USB Programmable Power Supply (PPS) will be limited to 45W.

Previously, it was reported that the OnePlus 9 Pro would support 45W wireless charging but leaker Ishan Agarwal (via Pricebaba) now says that it will support 50W wireless charging. This would be a marked improvement over the OnePlus 8 Pro that supports 30W wireless charging. The Chinese company will probably also launch a new 50W wireless charger alongside the OnePlus 9 flagships.

The Pro model is also expected to offer reverse wireless charging.

Both variants will seemingly be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery.

Camera, which has been the company's Achilles' heel, will also get a big boost, thanks to a partnership with Hasselblad and Sony's IMX789 and IMX766 sensors.

A tweet from the company's account also confirms a 120Hz screen, LPDDR5 RAM, and 4K video recording at 120FPS.



The handsets will be unveiled alongside the rumored OnePlus 9E and the company's first smartwatch on March 23.

Related phones

9 Pro
OnePlus 9 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
  • Camera (Quad camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11

