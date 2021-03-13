OnePlus 9 Pro will offer faster wireless charging than previously thought, says new report
Both models will come with 65W Warp chargers, and third-party USB Power Data Objects (PDO) and USB Programmable Power Supply (PPS) will be limited to 45W.
Previously, it was reported that the OnePlus 9 Pro would support 45W wireless charging but leaker Ishan Agarwal (via Pricebaba) now says that it will support 50W wireless charging. This would be a marked improvement over the OnePlus 8 Pro that supports 30W wireless charging. The Chinese company will probably also launch a new 50W wireless charger alongside the OnePlus 9 flagships.
The Pro model is also expected to offer reverse wireless charging.
Both variants will seemingly be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery.
Camera, which has been the company's Achilles' heel, will also get a big boost, thanks to a partnership with Hasselblad and Sony's IMX789 and IMX766 sensors.
A tweet from the company's account also confirms a 120Hz screen, LPDDR5 RAM, and 4K video recording at 120FPS.
#OnePlus9Series Genome:— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 12, 2021
LPDDR5120FPS120HZ50MPIMX789HB4K...
The handsets will be unveiled alongside the rumored OnePlus 9E and the company's first smartwatch on March 23.
Story timeline
This story is part of:OnePlus 9 leaks (19 updates)
-
Now reading
13 March OnePlus 9 Pro will offer faster wireless charging than previously thought, says new report
-
11 March OnePlus 9 Geekbench scores are further indication it's a serious Galaxy S21 competitor
-
10 March Leaked OnePlus 9/Pro 5G renders show off new design and fancy colors
-
1 March New reports reveal OnePlus 9 5G series pre-order date, gifts, and colors
-
27 February The OnePlus 9 trio and the company's first smartwatch will allegedly be unveiled around mid-March