OnePlus 9 Pro will offer faster wireless charging than previously thought, says new report

Both models will come with 65W Warp chargers, and third-party USB Power Data Objects (PDO) and USB Programmable Power Supply (PPS) will be limited to 45W.





The Pro model is also expected to offer reverse wireless charging



Both variants will seemingly be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery.



Camera, which has been the company's Achilles' heel, will also get a big boost, thanks to a partnership with Hasselblad and Sony's IMX789 and IMX766 sensors



A tweet from the company's account also confirms a 120Hz screen, LPDDR5 RAM, and 4K video recording at 120FPS.







The handsets will be unveiled alongside the rumored OnePlus 9E and the company's first smartwatch on March 23.

