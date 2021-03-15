Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

€1,111 OnePlus 9 series blind box goes on sale tomorrow

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Mar 15, 2021, 5:45 PM
€1,111 OnePlus 9 series blind box goes on sale tomorrow
The OnePlus 9 series is due to be unveiled on March 23 and thanks to rumors and official teasers, we know pretty much everything about it except for pricing. Consumers in Germany willing to take a gamble can take part in a blind box sale beginning tomorrow. 

Leaker Max Jambor has revealed that OnePlus and Deutsche Telekom are going to hold a Blind Box sale for the OnePlus 9 range just like they did for the OnePlus 8 series. 



Here is the deal: for €1,111 (~$1,325), you will get either the OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro and some accessories. The blind box accessories could include a 50W wireless charger and maybe some collectibles, among other things, but that's just a guess. 

Last year's boxes came with goodies such as the Type-C Bullets Earphones, Fitbit versa 2, Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger, a tote bag, and a water bottle. 



Jambor also says that Blind Box buyers will get their handsets on March 24, before regular buyers. 

Last year's OnePlus 8 Pro was hard to come by initially because of supply-side disruptions caused by the pandemic, something which is unlikely to happen this year. Still, if you would rather not take a chance, the blind box might be worth a look. 

It's not exactly clear if you will get to choose the model and the color.

Related phones

9
OnePlus 9 View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11
9 Pro
OnePlus 9 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
  • Camera (Quad camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
4 reasons why iPad still fails to be my main computer
Popular stories
The Seven Deadly Sins of modern smartphones
Popular stories
March introduction of third-gen Apple AirPods is not happening says top analyst
Popular stories
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with a big 5G upgrade while unveiling modest 2021 rollout plans

Popular stories

Popular stories
Verizon's new 4G bands beat its 5G network speeds, and iPhones may be to blame
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra low-light camera comparison
Popular stories
Scooch, S21 Ultra, a new 'best phone display' sheriff is coming
Popular stories
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with a big 5G upgrade while unveiling modest 2021 rollout plans
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and A72 prices get tipped, pretty affordable
Popular stories
Motorola teases release of 5G Snapdragon 870-powered Moto G100

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless