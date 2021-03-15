€1,111 OnePlus 9 series blind box goes on sale tomorrow
The OnePlus 9 series is due to be unveiled on March 23 and thanks to rumors and official teasers, we know pretty much everything about it except for pricing. Consumers in Germany willing to take a gamble can take part in a blind box sale beginning tomorrow.
Leaker Max Jambor has revealed that OnePlus and Deutsche Telekom are going to hold a Blind Box sale for the OnePlus 9 range just like they did for the OnePlus 8 series.
Oh and: People who buy the Blind Box will get their phones on 24th ahead of everyone else!— Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) March 15, 2021
Here is the deal: for €1,111 (~$1,325), you will get either the OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro and some accessories. The blind box accessories could include a 50W wireless charger and maybe some collectibles, among other things, but that's just a guess.
Last year's boxes came with goodies such as the Type-C Bullets Earphones, Fitbit versa 2, Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger, a tote bag, and a water bottle.
Jambor also says that Blind Box buyers will get their handsets on March 24, before regular buyers.
Last year's OnePlus 8 Pro was hard to come by initially because of supply-side disruptions caused by the pandemic, something which is unlikely to happen this year. Still, if you would rather not take a chance, the blind box might be worth a look.
It's not exactly clear if you will get to choose the model and the color.
