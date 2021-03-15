€1,111 OnePlus 9 series blind box goes on sale tomorrow

The OnePlus 9 series is due to be unveiled on March 23 and thanks to rumors and official teasers , we know pretty much everything about it except for pricing. Consumers in Germany willing to take a gamble can take part in a blind box sale beginning tomorrow.



Leaker Max Jambor has revealed that OnePlus and Deutsche Telekom are going to hold a Blind Box sale for the OnePlus 9 range just like they did for the Leaker Max Jambor has revealed that OnePlus and Deutsche Telekom are going to hold a Blind Box sale for the OnePlus 9 range just like they did for the OnePlus 8 series.





Oh and: People who buy the Blind Box will get their phones on 24th ahead of everyone else! — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) March 15, 2021





Here is the deal: for €1,111 (~$1,325), you will get either the OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro and some accessories. The blind box accessories could include a Here is the deal: for €1,111 (~$1,325), you will get either the OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro and some accessories. The blind box accessories could include a 50W wireless charger and maybe some collectibles, among other things, but that's just a guess.



Last year's boxes came with goodies such as the Type-C Bullets Earphones, Fitbit versa 2, Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger, a tote bag, and a water bottle.











Jambor also says that Blind Box buyers will get their handsets on March 24, before regular buyers.



Last year's OnePlus Last year's OnePlus 8 Pro was hard to come by initially because of supply-side disruptions caused by the pandemic, something which is unlikely to happen this year. Still, if you would rather not take a chance, the blind box might be worth a look.



