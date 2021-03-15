Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Android OnePlus 5G

Here are the colors for the OnePlus 9 series

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Mar 15, 2021, 9:01 AM
Here are the colors for the OnePlus 9 series
The OnePlus 9 series is on the way, bringing better camera chops, smooth displays, and improved processing power. The Chinese company has now revealed two color options: OnePlus 9 Pro's Morning Mist (a silverish hue) and the standard model's Winter Mist (a light purplish colorway). 



Leaker Ishan Agarwal also appears to know about the full list of color options. 

Per the tipster, the OnePlus 9 Pro will also come in Astral Black and Pine Green versions. The black model is rumored to have a matte finish. He also suggests that the screen will not be irritatingly curvy. 



The regular model will seemingly also be available in Stellar Black and Arctic Sky paint jobs. It is expected to feature a flat display and a plastic built. 



The duo will likely run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W wired charging. The Pro variant will also apparently offer 50W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

The OnePlus 9 Pro will reportedly flaunt a 6.7-inches punch-hole display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and the standard variant will have a 6.5-inches screen.

New in the camera department are 48MP IMX789 and 50MP IMX766 Sony sensors and Hasselblad-powered improvements

The phones will be announced officially on March 23. OnePlus will also unveil its first smartwatch during the event, and probably a budget smartphone model too.



Related phones

9
OnePlus 9 View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11
9 Pro
OnePlus 9 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
  • Camera (Quad camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
March introduction of third-gen Apple AirPods is not happening says top analyst
Popular stories
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with a big 5G upgrade while unveiling modest 2021 rollout plans
Popular stories
Leaked AirPods 3 renders and photos show off new design, lack of silicone tips
Popular stories
Apple's entire iPhone 13 family is 'likely' to bring a highly anticipated feature to market

Popular stories

Popular stories
Verizon's new 4G bands beat its 5G network speeds, and iPhones may be to blame
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra low-light camera comparison
Popular stories
Scooch, S21 Ultra, a new 'best phone display' sheriff is coming
Popular stories
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with a big 5G upgrade while unveiling modest 2021 rollout plans
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and A72 prices get tipped, pretty affordable
Popular stories
Motorola teases release of 5G Snapdragon 870-powered Moto G100

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless