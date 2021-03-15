Here are the colors for the OnePlus 9 series

The OnePlus 9 series is on the way, bringing better camera chops , smooth displays, and improved processing power. The Chinese company has now revealed two color options: OnePlus 9 Pro's Morning Mist (a silverish hue) and the standard model's Winter Mist (a light purplish colorway).





Inspired by a bright new dawn. Meet the #OnePlus9Pro Morning Mist and #OnePlus9 Winter Mist on March 23. — OnePlus (@oneplus) March 15, 2021





Leaker Ishan Agarwal also appears to know about the full list of color options.



Per the tipster, the OnePlus 9 Pro will also come in Astral Black and Pine Green versions. The black model is rumored to have a matte finish. He also suggests that the screen will not be irritatingly curvy.





OnePlus 9 Pro 5G High Quality 4K Watermark-less renders!



The display is only slightly curved this time. Looks great.



The Matte color options give it a more premium feel IMO. What about you?#OnePlus9Series#OnePlus9Propic.twitter.com/BhBvtGnIJ2 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 14, 2021





The regular model will seemingly also be available in Stellar Black and Arctic Sky paint jobs. It is expected to feature a flat display and a plastic built.





OnePlus 9 5G High Quality 4K Watermark-less renders!



A Flat Display & seems like OnePlus is adopting a plastic frame too as lack of antenna bands indicate.



Artic Sky is for me. What about you?#OnePlus9Series#OnePlus9pic.twitter.com/M91Pf3lnlS — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 14, 2021





The OnePlus 9 Pro will reportedly flaunt a 6.7-inches punch-hole display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and the standard variant will have a 6.5-inches screen.



New in the camera department are 48MP IMX789 and 50MP IMX766 Sony sensors and Hasselblad-powered improvements



The phones will be announced officially on March 23. OnePlus will also unveil its first smartwatch during the event, and probably a budget smartphone model too.












