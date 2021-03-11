OnePlus 9 Geekbench scores are further indication it's a serious Galaxy S21 competitor



The LE2115, which is apparently the standard model, has scored 1,120 points and 3,630 points on the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. This is marginally better than Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus' performance.



The OnePlus 9 Pro (LE2125) managed 1,123 and 3,416 points in the same test. These results are comparable to Galaxy S21 Ultra's score.



The variants in question have 12GB of RAM and are powered by the Lahaina chipset, which is what the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 is known as internally.





OnePlus 9 series: what we know so far



The OnePlus 9 Pro will reportedly feature a 6.7-inches curved punch-hole screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The regular model may sport a 6.5-inches flat screen. Both models will likely pack a 4,500mAh cell with support for 65W fast charging.



The Chinese manufacturer has teamed up with camera company Hasselblad to step up its camera game. To be more specific, OnePlus says this partnership will 'bring more perceptually accurate and natural-looking colors to photos,' better HDR video recording and support for 4K 120FPS and 8K 30FPS video shooting.



For the main camera, OnePlus has opted for a custom 48MP Sony IMX789 sensor. The Japanese conglomerate's 50MP IMX766 omnidirectional autofocus sensor has been chosen for the ultrawide unit



These will presumably be mated with an 8MP telephoto module with 3.3x zoom and a 2MP macro unit on the Pro, and a 2MP camera on the standard model.



Lastly, there is also some chatter about an entry-level model with humbler specs than the other models. The OnePlus 9R/E/Lite is rumored to offer a 90Hz screen, the Snapdragon 690, and a rear camera array with a 64MP primary unit and an 8MP ultrawide camera.