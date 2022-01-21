Notification Center

Android Software updates OnePlus

Massive update drops for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Massive update drops for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro
Since the OnePlus 10's arrival, the OnePlus 9 is no longer the latest, most advanced smartphone launched by the Chinese handset maker, but that certainly doesn’t make it less valuable, especially considering the fact that it will be heavily supported for at least a few more years.

In that regard, OnePlus has just announced that a huge update is now making its way to both OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro “flagship killers.” The update is full of new features, optimizations and fixes, but some of the additions will only be available in select territories.

Dubbed OxygenOS 12 C.44, the latest OnePlus 9/9 Pro update is mainly meant to resolve a few of pending issues with the previous OxygenOS 12 update, but also introduces some nifty features for those owning OnePlus’ last year flagships.

System
  • [Optimized] Desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers
  • [Optimized] System power consumption to extend the battery life
  • [Optimized] the smoothness of fingerprint unlocking
  • [Optimized] charging animation display
  • [Updated] Android Security Patch to 2022.01
  • [Fixed] a scrolling lag issue in Notification Bar
  • [Fixed] Notification Bar abnormal display in some game scenarios

Dark mode
  • [Added] Dark mode now has three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf
  • [Added] new additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read
  • [Fixed] Notification Bar abnormal display in some game scenarios
  • [Added] Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment
  • [Added] access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc
  • [Added] OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at health status

Work Life Balance
  • [Optimized] Work Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings
  • [Added] WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery
  • [Added] Gallery now allows to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD
  • [Added] Canvas AOD brings new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals
  • [Added] multiple brushes, effects and color adjustment
  • [Optimized] software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures

Camera
  • [Optimized] Camera response speed when taking videos
  • [Optimized] the startup speed of Camera
  • [Optimized] the image effect of the rear Camera

Network
  • [Fixed] unable to access the 5G network in some scenarios

The new OxygenOS 12 C.44 update is available for OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro devices in Europe, North America and India, but some features included in the update are only available for European users. As per OnePlus' statement, the OTA (over the air) update will be rolled out in waves, so it may take a few days to reach everyone.

Related phones

OnePlus 9 specs
OnePlus 9 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
8.0
$730 Special T-Mobile $643 Special eBay $729 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 OxygenOS UI
OnePlus 9 Pro specs
OnePlus 9 Pro specs
Review
9.3
User reviews
8.3
$1068 Special T-Mobile $1069 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3216 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 OxygenOS UI
