Massive update drops for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro

Massive update drops for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro0
In that regard, OnePlus has just announced that a huge update is now making its way to both OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro “flagship killers.” The update is full of new features, optimizations and fixes, but some of the additions will only be available in select territories.
System
- [Optimized] Desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers
- [Optimized] System power consumption to extend the battery life
- [Optimized] the smoothness of fingerprint unlocking
- [Optimized] charging animation display
- [Updated] Android Security Patch to 2022.01
- [Fixed] a scrolling lag issue in Notification Bar
- [Fixed] Notification Bar abnormal display in some game scenarios
Dark mode
- [Added] Dark mode now has three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience
Shelf
- [Added] new additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read
- [Added] Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment
- [Added] access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc
- [Added] OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at health status
Work Life Balance
- [Optimized] Work Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings
- [Added] WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization
Gallery
- [Added] Gallery now allows to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing
Canvas AOD
- [Added] Canvas AOD brings new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals
- [Added] multiple brushes, effects and color adjustment
- [Optimized] software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures
Camera
- [Optimized] Camera response speed when taking videos
- [Optimized] the startup speed of Camera
- [Optimized] the image effect of the rear Camera
Network
- [Fixed] unable to access the 5G network in some scenarios
The new OxygenOS 12 C.44 update is available for OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro devices in Europe, North America and India, but some features included in the update are only available for European users. As per OnePlus' statement, the OTA (over the air) update will be rolled out in waves, so it may take a few days to reach everyone.