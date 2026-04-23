Fresh leaks regarding the best phone you probably won't be able to buy show more major improvements
The OnePlus 16's display may be even more impressive than initially thought.
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OnePlus 15 for illustrative purposes. | Image by PhoneArena
Leaks surrounding the OnePlus 16 have been surfacing for quite some time, even though the phone is expected to debut in the fall. Early rumors suggested the device might feature ultra-slim bezels of under 1mm and, possibly, a refresh rate of up to 240Hz.
According to the latest details, the next Android flagship from OnePlus might feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO display.
DCS also suggests the device might debut with a custom touch IC based on the BT.2020 color standard. This means the device could react to touch with zero lag and offer cinema-grade color accuracy that rivals high-end 8K monitors.
We've already heard that the device might feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset. If true, it might be one of the first options to debut with the high-end SoC. Some tips indicate the premium processor could be paired with an LPDDR6 RAM, pointing to a significant upgrade in performance.
If these rumors check out, the OnePlus 16 could be an absolute spec monster. Keeping true to its battery improvements over the past generations, OnePlus is also said to include an even larger battery, possibly around 9,000mAh.
What began as rumors last month turned out to be a possible catastrophe for OnePlus fans outside China. Recently, an employee shared (via AndroidAuthority) on LinkedIn that the company is "currently reviewing its regional roadmap and strategy."
In simple terms, this means OnePlus may be reconsidering its European and US markets. At this stage, it's impossible to know whether a complete shutdown is happening next — and if yes, how long it would take. At least for now, the OnePlus official store remains functioning and operational in the US.
Still, I'm feeling increasingly unsure whether the upcoming flagship ever makes it outside its home market. But if it does (by some miracle) launch in Europe and the US, I think price may not matter all that much, especially for hardcore fans.
The 'Never Settle' mantra has been motivating OnePlus toward upgrades year after year. But in 2026, the RAMpocalypse is ever more threatening, seeing unprecedented, ever-rising prices of key components. Perhaps the time to 'Settle' has finally come.
Don't get me wrong — seeing OnePlus go is the last thing I want, especially when devices like the Galaxy S26 Ultra are failing to justify their massive price tags. Even if just a few of these leaks are true, OnePlus 16's absence will be a reminder of what we're losing: the push for ever-growing innovation.
On April 23, 2026, a new tidbit surfaced on Weibo from the renowned leaker Digital Chat Station, indicating major display upgrades.
The upcoming OnePlus flagship might be even mightier
According to the latest details, the next Android flagship from OnePlus might feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO display.
More importantly, the Galaxy S27 Ultra rival might debut with an even higher refresh rate of 185Hz, up from 120Hz on the OnePlus 15. The maximum refresh rate is still considered to be 240Hz, while the current generation offers 165Hz in gaming. In other words, the upcoming device might be even more similar to gaming phones.
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Crazy-good upgrades may be in the works. | Image by Weibo
DCS also suggests the device might debut with a custom touch IC based on the BT.2020 color standard. This means the device could react to touch with zero lag and offer cinema-grade color accuracy that rivals high-end 8K monitors.
Will OnePlus actually leave the scene?
What else do we know?
We've already heard that the device might feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset. If true, it might be one of the first options to debut with the high-end SoC. Some tips indicate the premium processor could be paired with an LPDDR6 RAM, pointing to a significant upgrade in performance.
The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro may be a monster in its own right. | Image by Weibo
If these rumors check out, the OnePlus 16 could be an absolute spec monster. Keeping true to its battery improvements over the past generations, OnePlus is also said to include an even larger battery, possibly around 9,000mAh.
Leakers have also said that the smartphone might pack a 200MP zoom camera on the rear. This indicates OnePlus may be aiming to fix the Achilles heel of its next flagship: the camera.
Although the OnePlus 15 came with major camera improvements, it was still viewed as inconsistent by some users.
Key OnePlus 16 specs (rumored)
- Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO; refresh rate of up to 240Hz
- Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro; LPDD6 RAM
- Camera: 200MP telephoto sensor, 50MP main, 50MP ultra-wide on the rear
- Battery: 9,000mAh
The big question
What began as rumors last month turned out to be a possible catastrophe for OnePlus fans outside China. Recently, an employee shared (via AndroidAuthority) on LinkedIn that the company is "currently reviewing its regional roadmap and strategy."
The Galaxy S26 Ultra and its successor might have no rival from OnePlus. | Image by PhoneArena
In simple terms, this means OnePlus may be reconsidering its European and US markets. At this stage, it's impossible to know whether a complete shutdown is happening next — and if yes, how long it would take. At least for now, the OnePlus official store remains functioning and operational in the US.
Still, I'm feeling increasingly unsure whether the upcoming flagship ever makes it outside its home market. But if it does (by some miracle) launch in Europe and the US, I think price may not matter all that much, especially for hardcore fans.
The best phone we won't be able to buy
It might be time to bid farewell to OnePlus. | Video by OnePlus
The 'Never Settle' mantra has been motivating OnePlus toward upgrades year after year. But in 2026, the RAMpocalypse is ever more threatening, seeing unprecedented, ever-rising prices of key components. Perhaps the time to 'Settle' has finally come.
Don't get me wrong — seeing OnePlus go is the last thing I want, especially when devices like the Galaxy S26 Ultra are failing to justify their massive price tags. Even if just a few of these leaks are true, OnePlus 16's absence will be a reminder of what we're losing: the push for ever-growing innovation.
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