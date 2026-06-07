Budget Galaxy A26 stands out with amazing value, especially when paired with Verizon
One of the most popular Galaxy A models is a sizzling pick right now.
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Six years of support for less than $100? I'm in! | Image by PhoneArena
Think buying an unlocked phone is always better? Unlocked models frequently receive big discounts, but when you factor in the cost of wireless service, those initial savings can quickly get eaten away by surcharges and post-paid plans.
Conversely, when you go for a carrier promo, you can often get not just a discount on the phone but also on the monthly service. Things look even more promising when you select a prepaid solution like Straight Talk, as they lay out everything you need to pay upfront, helping you avoid hidden fees.
Plus, this Verizon-owned carrier is now selling one of the best Galaxy A devices, the Galaxy A26, at a surprisingly low price: less than $100. For customers seeking a capable 5G phone at a reasonable price, this model is definitely worth checking out.
I can't say that the Galaxy A26 is an easy recommendation at full price. But now, you can get the phone for $99.99, which makes it a very compelling option for undemanding users.
This Android phone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a very smooth 120Hz refresh rate. While it doesn't get super-bright, the screen boasts an excellent color temperature and delivers natural-looking colors.
Samsung equipped this model with an Exynos 1380 chipset. While this is a budget SoC, it delivers enough power for smooth daily use. In our Galaxy A26 review, you can see how it compares against similarly priced devices.
With a fairly decent camera and a six-year support promise, the Galaxy A26 is a pretty well-rounded option. In fact, six years of OS upgrades is a pretty rare occurrence in this price range.
I should point out that the Verizon-owned prepaid carrier doesn't require you to sign a specific plan in order to get the $50 discount. Straight Talk gives you excellent flexibility, offering 30-day subscriptions as well as longer plans of up to 12 months.
Users looking for the essentials can choose the Silver Unlimited plan, which starts at $45/mo. It includes unlimited call and text, free international calling to Mexico and Canada, reliable 5G data, and 10GB of hotspot per month.
Higher-tier subscriptions include 5G Ultra Wideband data, 100GB or 500GB of cloud storage and much higher hotspot data allocations, to mention just a few. However, those options start at $55/mo and go as high as $65/mo.
Whichever plan you choose, Straight Talk lets you grab additional savings when signing a multi-month subscription. Users getting three months of service can save $15, while those who select 12 months of service can save $180.
Straight Talk's multi-month plan discounts can make the whole package worthwhile. But what does the competition offer?
For instance, Metro by T-Mobile offers similarly priced subscriptions, with prices starting at $40/mo. However, while Straight Talk gives you hotspot data on all plans, this T-Mobile-owned operator reserves the perk for its higher-tier solutions. Here, users can choose either single-month or six-month solutions.
Visible is another popular alternative to the Big Three. This service provider is owned by Verizon, just like Straight Talk and delivers either 30-day or 365-day solutions. While Visible's services start at a much lower price point ($25/mo), this carrier doesn't deliver much beyond the essentials.
Conversely, when you go for a carrier promo, you can often get not just a discount on the phone but also on the monthly service. Things look even more promising when you select a prepaid solution like Straight Talk, as they lay out everything you need to pay upfront, helping you avoid hidden fees.
Plus, this Verizon-owned carrier is now selling one of the best Galaxy A devices, the Galaxy A26, at a surprisingly low price: less than $100. For customers seeking a capable 5G phone at a reasonable price, this model is definitely worth checking out.
What makes the Galaxy A26 a standout choice?
This budget phone actually looks pretty good. | Image by PhoneArena
I can't say that the Galaxy A26 is an easy recommendation at full price. But now, you can get the phone for $99.99, which makes it a very compelling option for undemanding users.
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This Android phone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a very smooth 120Hz refresh rate. While it doesn't get super-bright, the screen boasts an excellent color temperature and delivers natural-looking colors.
Samsung equipped this model with an Exynos 1380 chipset. While this is a budget SoC, it delivers enough power for smooth daily use. In our Galaxy A26 review, you can see how it compares against similarly priced devices.
What matters most when choosing a phone plan?
With a fairly decent camera and a six-year support promise, the Galaxy A26 is a pretty well-rounded option. In fact, six years of OS upgrades is a pretty rare occurrence in this price range.
Straight Talk plans to consider
I should point out that the Verizon-owned prepaid carrier doesn't require you to sign a specific plan in order to get the $50 discount. Straight Talk gives you excellent flexibility, offering 30-day subscriptions as well as longer plans of up to 12 months.
Users looking for the essentials can choose the Silver Unlimited plan, which starts at $45/mo. It includes unlimited call and text, free international calling to Mexico and Canada, reliable 5G data, and 10GB of hotspot per month.
Choose the best value for your needs. | Image by Straight Talk
Higher-tier subscriptions include 5G Ultra Wideband data, 100GB or 500GB of cloud storage and much higher hotspot data allocations, to mention just a few. However, those options start at $55/mo and go as high as $65/mo.
Whichever plan you choose, Straight Talk lets you grab additional savings when signing a multi-month subscription. Users getting three months of service can save $15, while those who select 12 months of service can save $180.
How does that compare with rivals?
Straight Talk's multi-month plan discounts can make the whole package worthwhile. But what does the competition offer?
Metro by T-Mobile is one of the best Straight Talk alternatives. | Image by PhoneArena
For instance, Metro by T-Mobile offers similarly priced subscriptions, with prices starting at $40/mo. However, while Straight Talk gives you hotspot data on all plans, this T-Mobile-owned operator reserves the perk for its higher-tier solutions. Here, users can choose either single-month or six-month solutions.
Visible is another popular alternative to the Big Three. This service provider is owned by Verizon, just like Straight Talk and delivers either 30-day or 365-day solutions. While Visible's services start at a much lower price point ($25/mo), this carrier doesn't deliver much beyond the essentials.
As you can see, while Straight Talk's services aren't the cheapest you can find, they're actually mostly on par with the competition.
Whether Straight Talk is the right choice comes down to your individual needs and budget. All I can say is that the prepaid carrier offers straightforward pricing, a generous Galaxy A26 discount, and various perks you can usually find at traditional wireless providers.
Is Straight Talk the one to pick?
Whether Straight Talk is the right choice comes down to your individual needs and budget. All I can say is that the prepaid carrier offers straightforward pricing, a generous Galaxy A26 discount, and various perks you can usually find at traditional wireless providers.
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