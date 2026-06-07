Budget Galaxy A26 stands out with amazing value, especially when paired with Verizon

What makes the Galaxy A26 a standout choice?









Recommended For You Galaxy A26: save $50 at Straight Talk $99 99 $149 99 $50 off (33%) The Galaxy A26 is a fantastic choice for users who want a reliable 5G solution at a reasonable price. For a limited time, this Android phone is going for $50 off its original price, making it one of the best sub-$100 phones. The Verizon-owned carrier doesn't tie the promo to a specific plan, giving users more flexibility to choose the one that suits them the most. Buy at Straight Talk



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Samsung equipped this model with an Exynos 1380 chipset. While this is a budget SoC, it delivers enough power for smooth daily use. In our Galaxy A26 review, you can see how it compares against similarly priced devices. This Android phone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a very smooth 120Hz refresh rate. While it doesn't get super-bright, the screen boasts an excellent color temperature and delivers natural-looking colors.Samsung equipped this model with an Exynos 1380 chipset. While this is a budget SoC, it delivers enough power for smooth daily use. In our Galaxy A26 review, you can see how it compares against similarly priced devices.

What matters most when choosing a phone plan? Lowest monthly price Maximum flexibility Best network coverage Fancy plan perks Phone discounts and/or free phone offers Vote 0 Votes



With a fairly decent camera and a six-year support promise, the Galaxy A26 is a pretty well-rounded option. In fact, six years of OS upgrades is a pretty rare occurrence in this price range.



Straight Talk plans to consider

I should point out that the Verizon -owned prepaid carrier doesn't require you to sign a specific plan in order to get the $50 discount. Straight Talk gives you excellent flexibility, offering 30-day subscriptions as well as longer plans of up to 12 months.



Users looking for the essentials can choose the Silver Unlimited plan, which starts at $45/mo. It includes unlimited call and text, free international calling to Mexico and Canada, reliable 5G data, and 10GB of hotspot per month. With a fairly decent camera and a six-year support promise, the Galaxy A26 is a pretty well-rounded option. In fact, six years of OS upgrades is a pretty rare occurrence in this price range.I should point out that the-owned prepaid carrier doesn't require you to sign a specific plan in order to get the $50 discount. Straight Talk gives you excellent flexibility, offering 30-day subscriptions as well as longer plans of up to 12 months.Users looking for the essentials can choose the Silver Unlimited plan, which starts at $45/mo. It includes unlimited call and text, free international calling to Mexico and Canada, reliable 5G data, and 10GB of hotspot per month.









Higher-tier subscriptions include 5G Ultra Wideband data, 100GB or 500GB of cloud storage and much higher hotspot data allocations, to mention just a few. However, those options start at $55/mo and go as high as $65/mo.



Whichever plan you choose, Straight Talk lets you grab additional savings when signing a multi-month subscription. Users getting three months of service can save $15, while those who select 12 months of service can save $180.



How does that compare with rivals?

Straight Talk's multi-month plan discounts can make the whole package worthwhile. But what does the competition offer?



Higher-tier subscriptions include 5G Ultra Wideband data, 100GB or 500GB of cloud storage and much higher hotspot data allocations, to mention just a few. However, those options start at $55/mo and go as high as $65/mo.Whichever plan you choose, Straight Talk lets you grab additional savings when signing a multi-month subscription. Users getting three months of service can save $15, while those who select 12 months of service can save $180.Straight Talk's multi-month plan discounts can make the whole package worthwhile. But what does the competition offer?



For instance, Metro by T-Mobile -owned operator reserves the perk for its higher-tier solutions. Here, users can choose either single-month or six-month solutions.



Visible is another popular alternative to the Big Three. This service provider is owned by Verizon , just like Straight Talk and delivers either 30-day or 365-day solutions. While Visible's services start at a much lower price point ($25/mo), this carrier doesn't deliver much beyond the essentials. For instance, Metro by T-Mobile offers similarly priced subscriptions, with prices starting at $40/mo. However, while Straight Talk gives you hotspot data on all plans, this-owned operator reserves the perk for its higher-tier solutions. Here, users can choose either single-month or six-month solutions.Visible is another popular alternative to the Big Three. This service provider is owned by, just like Straight Talk and delivers either 30-day or 365-day solutions. While Visible's services start at a much lower price point ($25/mo), this carrier doesn't deliver much beyond the essentials.





As you can see, while Straight Talk's services aren't the cheapest you can find, they're actually mostly on par with the competition.



Is Straight Talk the one to pick?

Whether Straight Talk is the right choice comes down to your individual needs and budget. All I can say is that the prepaid carrier offers straightforward pricing, a generous Galaxy A26 discount, and various perks you can usually find at traditional wireless providers.

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