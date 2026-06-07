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Budget Galaxy A26 stands out with amazing value, especially when paired with Verizon

One of the most popular Galaxy A models is a sizzling pick right now.

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Polina Kovalakova
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Verizon Samsung Galaxy A Series
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Front and rear view of the Galaxy A26.
Six years of support for less than $100? I'm in! | Image by PhoneArena
Think buying an unlocked phone is always better? Unlocked models frequently receive big discounts, but when you factor in the cost of wireless service, those initial savings can quickly get eaten away by surcharges and post-paid plans.

Conversely, when you go for a carrier promo, you can often get not just a discount on the phone but also on the monthly service. Things look even more promising when you select a prepaid solution like Straight Talk, as they lay out everything you need to pay upfront, helping you avoid hidden fees.

Plus, this Verizon-owned carrier is now selling one of the best Galaxy A devices, the Galaxy A26, at a surprisingly low price: less than $100. For customers seeking a capable 5G phone at a reasonable price, this model is definitely worth checking out. 

What makes the Galaxy A26 a standout choice?



I can't say that the Galaxy A26 is an easy recommendation at full price. But now, you can get the phone for $99.99, which makes it a very compelling option for undemanding users.

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Galaxy A26: save $50 at Straight Talk
$99 99
$149 99
$50 off (33%)
The Galaxy A26 is a fantastic choice for users who want a reliable 5G solution at a reasonable price. For a limited time, this Android phone is going for $50 off its original price, making it one of the best sub-$100 phones. The Verizon-owned carrier doesn't tie the promo to a specific plan, giving users more flexibility to choose the one that suits them the most.
Buy at Straight Talk

 
This Android phone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a very smooth 120Hz refresh rate. While it doesn't get super-bright, the screen boasts an excellent color temperature and delivers natural-looking colors. 

Samsung equipped this model with an Exynos 1380 chipset. While this is a budget SoC, it delivers enough power for smooth daily use. In our Galaxy A26 review, you can see how it compares against similarly priced devices.

What matters most when choosing a phone plan?
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With a fairly decent camera and a six-year support promise, the Galaxy A26 is a pretty well-rounded option. In fact, six years of OS upgrades is a pretty rare occurrence in this price range.

Straight Talk plans to consider


I should point out that the Verizon-owned prepaid carrier doesn't require you to sign a specific plan in order to get the $50 discount. Straight Talk gives you excellent flexibility, offering 30-day subscriptions as well as longer plans of up to 12 months.

Users looking for the essentials can choose the Silver Unlimited plan, which starts at $45/mo. It includes unlimited call and text, free international calling to Mexico and Canada, reliable 5G data, and 10GB of hotspot per month. 



Higher-tier subscriptions include 5G Ultra Wideband data, 100GB or 500GB of cloud storage and much higher hotspot data allocations, to mention just a few. However, those options start at $55/mo and go as high as $65/mo. 

Whichever plan you choose, Straight Talk lets you grab additional savings when signing a multi-month subscription. Users getting three months of service can save $15, while those who select 12 months of service can save $180.

How does that compare with rivals?


Straight Talk's multi-month plan discounts can make the whole package worthwhile. But what does the competition offer? 


For instance, Metro by T-Mobile offers similarly priced subscriptions, with prices starting at $40/mo. However, while Straight Talk gives you hotspot data on all plans, this T-Mobile-owned operator reserves the perk for its higher-tier solutions. Here, users can choose either single-month or six-month solutions.

Visible is another popular alternative to the Big Three. This service provider is owned by Verizon, just like Straight Talk and delivers either 30-day or 365-day solutions. While Visible's services start at a much lower price point ($25/mo), this carrier doesn't deliver much beyond the essentials. 

As you can see, while Straight Talk's services aren't the cheapest you can find, they're actually mostly on par with the competition.

Is Straight Talk the one to pick?


Whether Straight Talk is the right choice comes down to your individual needs and budget. All I can say is that the prepaid carrier offers straightforward pricing, a generous Galaxy A26 discount, and various perks you can usually find at traditional wireless providers.
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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