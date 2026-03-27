The OnePlus 16 is a pricey overkill, most of you say
Who actually needs LPDDR6 RAM?!
0comments
The OnePlus 15 is mighty fast already. | Image by PhoneArena
It remains to be seen if OnePlus will shut down in numerous countries – including the US, the UK and parts of the EU – in April, but the OnePlus 16 is still under development.
But if certain hardware-related rumors surrounding this phone turn out to be true, there'll be trouble for people everywhere, not just east of Constantinople.
LPDDR6 will surely offer higher speeds, enabling faster multitasking and better performance in demanding tasks. It also improves power efficiency, helping extend battery life during heavy use. The newer standard introduces architectural enhancements that allow more efficient data handling. This makes it perfect for heavy AI tasks and demanding 8K video edits, for example. And it's expected to be costly.
Several days ago, when I told you about the LPDDR6 rumor, I asked you – "What should OnePlus do?" and you answered:
It should be noted that one in ten of the respondents has a truly wild imagination. OK, a "weaker" camera setup is not something that's out of the question – for example, the OnePlus 15 arrived with slightly smaller sensors than its predecessor. As a general rule of thumb, you want physically larger sensors in your cameras.
The OnePlus 16 may end up costing more – it can also be a China-exclusive – but the very hardware upgrade that'll possibly drive the price up is not popular with you in the first place.
I'm on board, too – LPDDR5X is great and 2026 looks like the worst time for pointless 10–15% gains in terms of RAM speed. Yeah, some people need all the mobile power they can get, but these are usually pros. And pros usually have big ol' desktop computers at home.
But if certain hardware-related rumors surrounding this phone turn out to be true, there'll be trouble for people everywhere, not just east of Constantinople.
As you may've heard, the OnePlus 16 could pack LPDDR6 RAM – a notable upgrade over LPDDR5X.
Recommended For You
Pair that with the RAM crisis we're going through right now and a price hike of some sort is all but guaranteed.
The votes are in
OnePlus pushes the envelope. | Image by PhoneArena
Several days ago, when I told you about the LPDDR6 rumor, I asked you – "What should OnePlus do?" and you answered:
Recommended For You
- I don't need LPDDR6 at all. – 46.84%
- I'll accept the higher price, I need speed and power. – 26.58%
- The phone should come with two RAM types and we'll choose. – 16.54%
- I want LPDDR6 at the same price, I'd accept a weaker camera. – 10.04%
It should be noted that one in ten of the respondents has a truly wild imagination. OK, a "weaker" camera setup is not something that's out of the question – for example, the OnePlus 15 arrived with slightly smaller sensors than its predecessor. As a general rule of thumb, you want physically larger sensors in your cameras.
But even if the OnePlus 16 camera setup gets further downgraded, I still don't see a way for OnePlus to install the latest high-end RAM standard in its device and not raise prices. The ongoing RAMpocalypse is still a thing. Prices are ridiculously high and demand (AI projects and data centers literally inhale RAM chips) is still up.
The OnePlus 16 may end up costing more – it can also be a China-exclusive – but the very hardware upgrade that'll possibly drive the price up is not popular with you in the first place.
I'm on board, too – LPDDR5X is great and 2026 looks like the worst time for pointless 10–15% gains in terms of RAM speed. Yeah, some people need all the mobile power they can get, but these are usually pros. And pros usually have big ol' desktop computers at home.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: