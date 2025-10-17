OnePlus 15 launch event is finally official, and it won’t be a solo act
OnePlus confirms its next flagship event, teasing more finishes with new images and one more phone on the way.
OnePlus has been dropping hints about the OnePlus 15 for weeks, and now the wait is finally almost over. The company has officially confirmed when its next flagship will make its debut in China.
Just as the leaks suggested, the OnePlus 15 will launch in China on October 27. It won’t be coming alone either – the OnePlus Ace 6 will take the stage alongside it. While OnePlus hasn’t shared much about the Ace 6’s specs yet, it did reveal the phone’s design and color palette.
Inside, the OnePlus 15 will be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, the same chip expected to drive most of this and next year’s top Android phones. OnePlus is also teasing “Ultra performance” for this model, which likely means extra tuning and better sustained performance than before.
The phone is expected to come with at least 12 GB of RAM, while battery life is reportedly getting a big jump too – leaks mention a 7,300mAh battery supporting 120W wired and 50W wireless charging.
If everything pans out, this will be the earliest OnePlus flagship release we’ve seen globally. For comparison, the OnePlus 13 launched in October 2024 in China but didn’t go global until January 2025 – just before Samsung’s Galaxy S25 lineup.
This time, though, OnePlus seems to be changing its strategy. Instead of going head-to-head with Samsung, the company is slotting the OnePlus 15 between the iPhone 17 launch and the upcoming Galaxy S26, giving it a sweet spot to capture the attention of users deciding between the two.
Whether the OnePlus 15 will truly hold its own against those heavyweights remains to be seen, but from everything we know so far, it sure looks like it’s ready for the challenge.
OnePlus confirmed an October 27 event in China, and showed the Ace 6 design and colors (second image). | Image credit – OnePlus
And speaking of colors, we’ve already known what the OnePlus 15 looks like for a while, but now we finally know all the shades it’ll come in. Along with the long-teased Sand Storm finish, buyers will also get to choose from Absolute Black and Mist Purple.
OnePlus 15 will be available in these three colors. | Image credit – OnePlus
As for the global release, leaks point to November 13, and indeed, OnePlus’ official teasers on X hint that the worldwide launch might be right around the corner. If that turns out to be true, this will be one of the fastest global rollouts we’ve seen from the brand – unlike the previous years when international buyers had to wait months to get their hands on the new flagship.
And honestly, that’s great news, because the OnePlus 15 is shaping up to be a serious powerhouse.
Next-level power and performance
On the camera front, expect a triple 50 MP setup on the back. The display will also see some refinement, featuring a 6.78-inch panel with a super-smooth 165Hz refresh rate, perfect for gaming and high-speed scrolling.
A smarter release strategy this time around
