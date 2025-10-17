When will the OnePlus 15 release? Five clues that give us a pretty good idea

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Is the OnePlus 15 right around the corner as so many reports suggest, or is it still a few months away? Let's find out.

OnePlus 15 render
The OnePlus 15 is shaping up to be a really strong contender according to leaked features and specs, but when is it actually going to hit shelves? While the phone hasn’t even come out in China yet, some rumors — and creative guessing — suggest that the OnePlus 15 is right around the corner, both for a domestic as well as an international launch.

Let’s go over some clues and see if we can figure out just when the OnePlus 15 will launch.

Comparing past OnePlus releases




If we compare previous OnePlus releases, it does seem like the phone is almost here. OnePlus flagships have been going back in release dates, and the previous OnePlus 13 came out in January. Here’s the last four OnePlus flagship phones, and when they came out in the domestic and international markets.

Phone nameDomestic release dateInternational release date
OnePlus 13November 1, 2024January 7, 2025
OnePlus 12December 11, 2023January 23, 2024
OnePlus 11January 9, 2023February 7, 2023
OnePlus 10 ProJanuary 13, 2022March 31, 2022


So, the OnePlus 13 was announced on November 1, 2024, and came out internationally on January 1, 2025. Every OnePlus phone before it seems to have come out even later in the year, and the trend of releasing earlier each year seems to have remained consistent.

If we apply this trend for the OnePlus 15 by subtracting a month or two, it should get announced in either October or November, and launch globally in either November or December. So…just around the corner.

Reports from reliable insiders




Of course, one of the most surefire ways to get ahead of tech news is to keep an ear out for what the trusted industry insiders are claiming. As it turns out, they’re saying that the OnePlus 15 is almost here.

According to one very reliable source, the OnePlus 15 will launch in China on October 27, and will release globally on November 13. If this is true, and it most likely is, then OnePlus has closed the gap between the domestic and international launches by quite a fair bit.

You won’t even have to wait a full month to get your hands on the phone at this rate.

OnePlus has started marketing the phone


For quite a while now, the official Chinese social media account for OnePlus has been marketing the OnePlus 15, beating tipsters and industry insiders to the punch. The company has been promoting its flagship massively, including some of the specs.

While leaked OnePlus 15 specs already let us know exactly what the phone will be like, it’s great to have gotten confirmation on some of the upgrades, including the higher refresh rate.

It’s pretty much complete




Another sign that the phone is almost ready for launch is the fact that it exists in its entirety. The aforementioned industry insiders have been able to get their hands on the phone already, and OnePlus itself even made an unboxing video of the OnePlus 15. There are many real photos of the OnePlus 15 that can be found on the internet from various sources.

Also, if the OnePlus account is posting about the specs, then these specs are pretty much set in stone. In other words, the OnePlus 15 is ready to be delivered to your local stores.

OnePlus just announced the phone’s release event




Here’s the kicker: just a few hours ago, the official OnePlus account on Chinese social media announced that the OnePlus 15 will be unveiled tomorrow. In fact, the post itself was sent from a OnePlus 15.

The particular Chinese terms used in the post mean that the phone will be unveiled tomorrow, not launched, and that OnePlus will likely announce the release dates for both domestic and international availability.

In that case, the launch dates mentioned before are pretty much guaranteed. So, to summarize everything:

  • The OnePlus 15 will very likely launch on October 27 in China
  • The OnePlus 15 will very likely launch on November 13 around the world

So, are you getting one?

