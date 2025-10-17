When will the OnePlus 15 release? Five clues that give us a pretty good idea

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

Comparing past OnePlus releases

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 15

Reports from reliable insiders

OnePlus 15

OnePlus has started marketing the phone

Recommended Stories

It’s pretty much complete

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

OnePlus just announced the phone’s release event

OnePlus 15 will be unveiled tomorrow. In fact, the post itself was sent from a OnePlus 15 .



The particular Chinese terms used in the post mean that the phone will be unveiled tomorrow, not launched, and that OnePlus will likely announce the release dates for both domestic and international availability.



In that case, the launch dates mentioned before are pretty much guaranteed. So, to summarize everything:



The OnePlus 15 will very likely launch on October 27 in China

will very likely launch on October 27 in China The OnePlus 15 will very likely launch on November 13 around the world

So, are you getting one? Here’s the kicker: just a few hours ago, the official OnePlus account on Chinese social media announced that thewill be unveiled tomorrow. In fact, the post itself was sent from aThe particular Chinese terms used in the post mean that the phone will be unveiled tomorrow, not launched, and that OnePlus will likely announce the release dates for both domestic and international availability.In that case, the launch dates mentioned before are pretty much guaranteed. So, to summarize everything:So, are you getting one?



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!



Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer