OnePlus 15 battery is officially a beast, and a Geekbench listing shows it’s no slouch, too
Official teaser confirms OnePlus 15 battery and charging specs.
OnePlus is back to teasing the OnePlus 15, and this time it’s spilling some serious battery and charging details – and wow, they’re impressive.
The OnePlus 15 is officially launching on October 27 in China, with the global release expected sometime in November. Leading up to the event, the company’s been dropping teasers – and the latest one is all about power.
Then again, even the “slower” speeds here will still be faster than what you’ll get from Samsung or Apple’s flagships.
There’s more to this phone than its monster battery. OnePlus 15 is bringing a full redesign, ditching the circular camera island we’ve seen for years. We’ve already caught glimpses of the new look – and it’s coming in multiple color options, too.
In my opinion, the OnePlus 15 is shaping up to be a real step up from the current generation – inside and out. Now that we know it’s packing a 7,300mAh battery, it’s looking even more appealing. Very few flagships come close to that capacity.
For instance, the recently launched Xiaomi 17 has a smaller 7,000mAh battery, and even the Pro version goes only slightly higher at 7,500mAh. Meanwhile, Apple and Samsung are far behind – the iPhone 17 Pro Max has a 5,088mAh cell, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra isn’t expected to move past the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s 5,000mAh battery either.
Sure, raw size isn’t everything – software optimization plays a huge role too – but still, the OnePlus 15 will likely be a battery champ when it finally drops.
OnePlus confirms huge battery and crazy-fast charging
The OnePlus 15 is officially launching on October 27 in China, with the global release expected sometime in November. Leading up to the event, the company’s been dropping teasers – and the latest one is all about power.
OnePlus confirmed the size of the battery and the charging speeds of the upcoming flagship phone. | Image credit – OnePlus
The upcoming flagship will pack a huge 7,300mAh battery, just as earlier leaks hinted. That’s a massive step up from the 6,000mAh cell inside the current OnePlus 13. And it doesn’t stop there – charging is getting a serious boost too.
OnePlus confirmed 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, so topping up that huge battery won’t take long. Just keep in mind that to hit those blazing speeds, you’ll need to use OnePlus’ own charger and cable – third-party ones will work, but at slower rates.
Then again, even the “slower” speeds here will still be faster than what you’ll get from Samsung or Apple’s flagships.
OnePlus 15 isn’t just about the battery upgrade
There’s more to this phone than its monster battery. OnePlus 15 is bringing a full redesign, ditching the circular camera island we’ve seen for years. We’ve already caught glimpses of the new look – and it’s coming in multiple color options, too.
OnePlus 15 will launch in these three colors. | Image credit – OnePlus
Under the hood, it’ll be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, paired with 12 GB of RAM, according to a fresh Geekbench listing for the global variant. It’ll also ship with Android 16 right out of the box.
OnePlus 15 was just spotted on Geekbench. | Image credit – Anvin/X
The display is also getting a few changes. Expect a smoother 165Hz refresh rate, but resolution might take a slight hit – reportedly 1.5K instead of the 2K panel on the OnePlus 13. On the camera side, OnePlus hasn’t teased anything official yet, but rumors point to a triple 50 MP setup on the back.
Recommended Stories
This could be the phone to beat in 2025
In my opinion, the OnePlus 15 is shaping up to be a real step up from the current generation – inside and out. Now that we know it’s packing a 7,300mAh battery, it’s looking even more appealing. Very few flagships come close to that capacity.
For instance, the recently launched Xiaomi 17 has a smaller 7,000mAh battery, and even the Pro version goes only slightly higher at 7,500mAh. Meanwhile, Apple and Samsung are far behind – the iPhone 17 Pro Max has a 5,088mAh cell, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra isn’t expected to move past the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s 5,000mAh battery either.
Sure, raw size isn’t everything – software optimization plays a huge role too – but still, the OnePlus 15 will likely be a battery champ when it finally drops.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: