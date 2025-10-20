Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

OnePlus 15 battery is officially a beast, and a Geekbench listing shows it’s no slouch, too

Official teaser confirms OnePlus 15 battery and charging specs.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android OnePlus
An image showing two OnePlus 15 phones in Sand Storm.
OnePlus is back to teasing the OnePlus 15, and this time it’s spilling some serious battery and charging details – and wow, they’re impressive.

OnePlus confirms huge battery and crazy-fast charging


The OnePlus 15 is officially launching on October 27 in China, with the global release expected sometime in November. Leading up to the event, the company’s been dropping teasers – and the latest one is all about power.

OnePlus confirmed the size of the battery and the charging speeds of the upcoming flagship phone. | Image credit – OnePlus

The upcoming flagship will pack a huge 7,300mAh battery, just as earlier leaks hinted. That’s a massive step up from the 6,000mAh cell inside the current OnePlus 13. And it doesn’t stop there – charging is getting a serious boost too.

OnePlus confirmed 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, so topping up that huge battery won’t take long. Just keep in mind that to hit those blazing speeds, you’ll need to use OnePlus’ own charger and cable – third-party ones will work, but at slower rates.

Then again, even the “slower” speeds here will still be faster than what you’ll get from Samsung or Apple’s flagships.

OnePlus 15 isn’t just about the battery upgrade


There’s more to this phone than its monster battery. OnePlus 15 is bringing a full redesign, ditching the circular camera island we’ve seen for years. We’ve already caught glimpses of the new look – and it’s coming in multiple color options, too.

OnePlus 15 will launch in these three colors. | Image credit – OnePlus

Under the hood, it’ll be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, paired with 12 GB of RAM, according to a fresh Geekbench listing for the global variant. It’ll also ship with Android 16 right out of the box.

OnePlus 15 battery is officially a beast, and a Geekbench listing shows it’s no slouch, too
OnePlus 15 was just spotted on Geekbench. | Image credit – Anvin/X

The display is also getting a few changes. Expect a smoother 165Hz refresh rate, but resolution might take a slight hit – reportedly 1.5K instead of the 2K panel on the OnePlus 13. On the camera side, OnePlus hasn’t teased anything official yet, but rumors point to a triple 50 MP setup on the back.

Recommended Stories

The OnePlus 15 packs a huge 7,300mAh battery. How much does that matter to you?

Vote View Result

This could be the phone to beat in 2025


In my opinion, the OnePlus 15 is shaping up to be a real step up from the current generation – inside and out. Now that we know it’s packing a 7,300mAh battery, it’s looking even more appealing. Very few flagships come close to that capacity.

For instance, the recently launched Xiaomi 17 has a smaller 7,000mAh battery, and even the Pro version goes only slightly higher at 7,500mAh. Meanwhile, Apple and Samsung are far behind – the iPhone 17 Pro Max has a 5,088mAh cell, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra isn’t expected to move past the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s 5,000mAh battery either.


Sure, raw size isn’t everything – software optimization plays a huge role too – but still, the OnePlus 15 will likely be a battery champ when it finally drops.

OnePlus 15 battery is officially a beast, and a Geekbench listing shows it’s no slouch, too

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Facebook wants to turn your camera roll into art – but you might not like the catch

by Iskra Petrova • 1

Vivo X300 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Camera samples comparison

by Preslav Kateliev • 3

Google Chrome will once again become the Cookie Monster following this news

by Alan Friedman • 1
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Apple iPhone 17 Pro mysteriously changes color from Cosmic Orange to Rose Gold
Apple iPhone 17 Pro mysteriously changes color from Cosmic Orange to Rose Gold
Update rolls out for the Google Messages account menu
Update rolls out for the Google Messages account menu
Apple is setting up the foldable iPhone for a lot of disappointment
Apple is setting up the foldable iPhone for a lot of disappointment
Xiaomi will continue making phones with rear displays after the 17 Pro Max breaks sales records
Xiaomi will continue making phones with rear displays after the 17 Pro Max breaks sales records
The redesigned camera island of the Galaxy S26 Ultra shows up in a new leak
The redesigned camera island of the Galaxy S26 Ultra shows up in a new leak
The Nothing Phone (1) just got an unofficial taste of Nothing OS 4.0
The Nothing Phone (1) just got an unofficial taste of Nothing OS 4.0

Latest News

Google introduces new ways to sign in to Gmail if you've lost access to your email
Google introduces new ways to sign in to Gmail if you've lost access to your email
With T-Mobile's "Jump on Demand" gone, what are your options for flexible phone upgrade plans?
With T-Mobile's "Jump on Demand" gone, what are your options for flexible phone upgrade plans?
Google suggests which Pixel features should be used this Halloween
Google suggests which Pixel features should be used this Halloween
Apple's "plus" subscriptions explained, and why "Health+" is next
Apple's "plus" subscriptions explained, and why "Health+" is next
Razr Ultra (2025) becomes unmissable purchase for foldable fans at up to $600 off
Razr Ultra (2025) becomes unmissable purchase for foldable fans at up to $600 off
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless