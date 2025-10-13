OnePlus 13R gets sweet discount at Amazon and official store
The phone ticks all the right boxes, delivering fast performance and boasting a gorgeous display. It’s also capable of taking beautiful photos. Don't miss out!
The OnePlus 13R is among the best phones money can buy. Sure, it’s not technically a flagship device like the OnePlus 13 or Galaxy S25 Ultra, but it’s still right up there in terms of what it brings to the table.
With a price tag of about $600, it sits in the mid-range segment. But thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, it delivers true flagship-grade performance. It uses the same silicon found in last year's top-tier models, so it is more than ready to handle anything you throw its way. That alone makes it a smart pick for bargain hunters.
But the bells and whistles don’t stop there. On top of its impressive performance, it features a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a crisp 2800 x 1260 resolution. The display supports HDR and delivers a smooth 120Hz refresh rate for superb visuals and snappy scrolling.
You’ll be able to take gorgeous photos as well, as the phone rocks a pretty capable 50MP main camera and a 50MP telephoto unit. That said, photo quality drops a bit in low-light conditions, so it’s not among the best camera phones out there.
Nevertheless, we believe the OnePlus 13R delivers a lot of value for $600. Plus, you can currently snag it for even less, as both Amazon and OnePlus are offering it for $50 off. You can even save more by trading in an eligible device with OnePlus. So we urge you not to hesitate. If this phone ticks all the right boxes for you, tap one of the deal buttons in this article and grab one from either Amazon or the official store for less today.
