One UI 8.5 leak reveals Samsung’s biggest update yet (and it lands next month)
A huge set of new AI tools, smarter Bixby, redesigned battery settings, and more are coming with Samsung’s next software upgrade.
If you’ve been wondering what Samsung’s next big software update will bring, a freshly leaked changelog may have just answered everything all at once. One UI 8.5, which we expected to debut with the Galaxy S26 series in January 2026, is shaping up to be one of Samsung’s largest mid-cycle updates in years.
One UI 8.5 will introduce Storage Share, a system-wide feature that lets you access the files on your Samsung phone, tablet, and PC from the My Files app on your phone. It’s effectively Samsung’s version of a unified file cloud for Galaxy devices.
Additionally, Enhanced Auracast support brings better audio sharing, and a new Voice Broadcast option lets you stream your voice directly to Auracast receivers. These will come in handy for group presentations, for example.
One UI 8.5 revamps the entire Battery settings screen. Users will have a clearer view of their daily usage stats, easier-to-read estimates, and improved charging information. Standard Power Saving mode will include customizable limits, while Maximum mode will shut off all non-essential features for emergencies.
Samsung is also improving accessibility features, adding more Quick Panel customization options, enabling partial screen recording, and refining Weather, Health, Security & Privacy, and Quick Share.
One UI 8.5 arrives with major Galaxy AI upgrades
According to tipster Tarun Vats, One UI 8.5 introduces a slew of new Galaxy AI features, with the most notable one being continuous image generation. Instead of saving every experiment separately, the Photo Assist feature will now let you generate multiple AI image variations and then browse your entire creation history afterward.
That's right, Bixby is not only alive, but it is about to get much better if the information coming from this leak is true. The assistant will now:
This brings Bixby closer to Google’s Gemini-powered assistant and shows that Samsung wants to be n active player in the next-gen assistant race.
The update is also said to expand localized AI editing by allowing users to adjust scenes, modify objects, and refine small details without manually exporting images — a workflow similar to what Google is testing with its Gemini markup tools.
The beta is expected to start rolling out on December 8, and we can't wait to go through it! One UI 8.5 is shaping up to be Samsung’s most ambitious software update since Android 16, and it could potentially be a preview of what's to come in further down the line with Android 17 next year.
