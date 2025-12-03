One UI 8.5 leak reveals Samsung’s biggest update yet (and it lands next month)

Bixby gets its biggest overhaul in years

understand more natural conversational language

locate settings and features more intelligently

more intelligently access conversation history within the Bixby app

within the Bixby app provide always-available help across apps

That's right, Bixby is not only alive, but it is about to get much better if the information coming from this leak is true. The assistant will now:This brings Bixby closer to Google’s Gemini-powered assistant and shows that Samsung wants to be n active player in the next-gen assistant race.