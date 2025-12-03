Free Motorola Edge 2024, 2-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Trending:

Samsung may be developing a new ‘DeepPix’ camera sensor lineup

A new trademark filing hints that Samsung could be preparing a major upgrade to replace its aging ISOCELL sensors.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Camera
Close-up of a camera’s CMOS image sensor inside its housing.
The image above is for illustration purposes only.

Samsung might be working on an entirely new camera sensor family. The company has filed a trademark for the name Samsung DeepPix, suggesting a possible departure from its long-running ISOCELL branding. If that’s the case, it could be a sign of more substantial upgrades to the camera hardware Samsung has been using in its phones over the past few years.

A new image sensor appears on the horizon: Samsung DeepPix



According to recent filings, Samsung has submitted trademark applications for Samsung DeepPix across Argentina, Europe, and the United States. The documentation describes DeepMix as a CMOS image sensor, which practically confirms that it is camera hardware rather than software or some kind of camera features.

Samsung currently sells 36 different ISOCELL sensors, and despite the great image quality its flagship phones can achieve with those sensors, the fact is that it has been reusing the same camera hardware in its phones across multiple generations. If this new sensor brand comes alongside new architecture, it could be Samsung’s big breakaway from that stagnation.

What does Samsung’s ‘DeepPix’ camera sensor mean to you?

Vote View Result

How DeepPix could mark a shift from Samsung’s camera plateau



The timing lines up with growing pressure on Samsung’s camera division. Sony just launched the LYT-901, a massive 1/1.12-inch 200 MP sensor with advanced QQBC pixel grouping, while OmniVision announced its own 1/1.1-inch 200 MP OVB0D sensor with high full-well capacity and 108 dB HDR. Chinese brands like Vivo, Oppo, and Xiaomi are expected to adopt both sensors in 2026.

Meanwhile, Samsung is rumored to keep using the same 1/1.3-inch ISOCELL sensor in the Galaxy S26 Ultra — a decision that was reportedly driven by the company's management to reduce cost and keep profits stable. However, with rivals preparing for what's seemingly the next-generation of image sensors, Samsung needs to plan for the future if it doesn't want to stay behind.

DeepPix could be exactly that: a new sensor architecture meant to reset the camera roadmap for Galaxy phones.

Which Samsung phone could get DeepPix first?


It is impossible to give an answer to this question just yet. The filing only confirms that Samsung has trademarked a name for what seems to be an image sensor. We can only make assumptions for anything beyond that.

Recommended For You

Samsung has several upcoming models in the pipeline, including: Galaxy A57Galaxy S26 series, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8. That said, the trademark filings don’t indicate whether DeepPix is targeted at smartphones, tablets, laptops, or other imaging products. Samsung often protects new branding long before revealing hardware, so the actual debut device may still be a year or two away.

For now, DeepPix looks like the first big sign that Samsung is preparing to break past the limitations of the current camera systems it's using.

Travel Easy with Nomad eSIM – 25% Off

25% off eSIM data-only plans & global coverage - enter code IPHONE25, sign up required
Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.webp
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Read the latest from Aleksandar Anastasov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 11

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 16

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 11
Discover more from the community

Recommended For You

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile addresses misconceptions about 5G internet deployment
T-Mobile addresses misconceptions about 5G internet deployment
If you use a VPN, Google has a serious warning you can't ignore
If you use a VPN, Google has a serious warning you can't ignore
Galaxy S26 Ultra could offer four and a half reasons to upgrade and one reason to steer clear
Galaxy S26 Ultra could offer four and a half reasons to upgrade and one reason to steer clear
T-Mobile wants AT&T to accept the new reality
T-Mobile wants AT&T to accept the new reality
T-Mobile reps spill the beans on how to avoid dealing with the T-Life app, so read carefully
T-Mobile reps spill the beans on how to avoid dealing with the T-Life app, so read carefully

Latest News

Best Cyber Monday tablet deals: It's not too late to save on Galaxy Tabs, iPads, and more
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals: It's not too late to save on Galaxy Tabs, iPads, and more
Cyber Monday just brought back the Galaxy S25 Ultra's $400 deal – and I'm jumping on it this time
Cyber Monday just brought back the Galaxy S25 Ultra's $400 deal – and I'm jumping on it this time
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
You’ll want to check the Razr (2024) again – its Cyber Monday price is wild right now
You’ll want to check the Razr (2024) again – its Cyber Monday price is wild right now
Cyber Monday brought back the OnePlus 13's $200 discount, and I'm not missing it twice
Cyber Monday brought back the OnePlus 13's $200 discount, and I'm not missing it twice
While Froggy remains, a redesign makes Google Weather a search result
While Froggy remains, a redesign makes Google Weather a search result
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless