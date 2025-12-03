Samsung may be developing a new ‘DeepPix’ camera sensor lineup

The image above is for illustration purposes only.





A new image sensor appears on the horizon: Samsung DeepPix







Samsung currently sells 36 different ISOCELL sensors, and despite the great image quality its flagship phones can achieve with those sensors, the fact is that it has been reusing the same camera hardware in its phones across multiple generations. If this new sensor brand comes alongside new architecture, it could be Samsung’s big breakaway from that stagnation. According to recent filings , Samsung has submitted trademark applications for Samsung DeepPix across Argentina, Europe, and the United States. The documentation describes DeepMix as a CMOS image sensor, which practically confirms that it is camera hardware rather than software or some kind of camera features.Samsung currently sells 36 different ISOCELL sensors, and despite the great image quality its flagship phones can achieve with those sensors, the fact is that it has been reusing the same camera hardware in its phones across multiple generations. If this new sensor brand comes alongside new architecture, it could be Samsung’s big breakaway from that stagnation.

How DeepPix could mark a shift from Samsung’s camera plateau













Meanwhile, Samsung is rumored to keep using the same 1/1.3-inch ISOCELL sensor in the



DeepPix could be exactly that: a new sensor architecture meant to reset the camera roadmap for Galaxy phones. The timing lines up with growing pressure on Samsung’s camera division. Sony just launched the LYT-901 , a massive 1/1.12-inch 200 MP sensor with advanced QQBC pixel grouping, while OmniVision announced its own 1/1.1-inch 200 MP OVB0D sensor with high full-well capacity and 108 dB HDR. Chinese brands like Vivo, Oppo, and Xiaomi are expected to adopt both sensors in 2026.Meanwhile, Samsung is rumored to keep using the same 1/1.3-inch ISOCELL sensor in the Galaxy S26 Ultra — a decision that was reportedly driven by the company's management to reduce cost and keep profits stable. However, with rivals preparing for what's seemingly the next-generation of image sensors, Samsung needs to plan for the future if it doesn't want to stay behind.DeepPix could be exactly that: a new sensor architecture meant to reset the camera roadmap for Galaxy phones.





Which Samsung phone could get DeepPix first?





It is impossible to give an answer to this question just yet. The filing only confirms that Samsung has trademarked a name for what seems to be an image sensor. We can only make assumptions for anything beyond that.



For now, DeepPix looks like the first big sign that Samsung is preparing to break past the limitations of the current camera systems it's using.

Samsung might be working on an entirely new camera sensor family. The company has filed a trademark for the name Samsung DeepPix, suggesting a possible departure from its long-running ISOCELL branding. If that’s the case, it could be a sign of more substantial upgrades to the camera hardware Samsung has been using in its phones over the past few years.