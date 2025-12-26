Nothing starts rolling out the Nothing OS 4.0 update to two more of its budget phones
Nothing will complete the general release of its Android 16-based software at the beginning of January.
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Nothing’s rollout of the Android 16-based Nothing OS 4 was a rocky endeavor, as the company had to temporarily halt the rollout for certain devices. Those issues were quickly solved, though, and now even more devices are getting the latest software.
Nothing has officially announced the launch of a stable version of Nothing OS 4 for the CMF Phone (1) and CMF Phone (2) Pro. The company has previously said it would update the two devices before the end of the year and is now delivering on its promise.
In its announcement, Nothing said that the Nothing Phone (3a) will start receiving Nothing OS 4 at the beginning of January. With that update, the company will complete the general release of the software across all Nothing devices.
This update is the final major OS upgrade for the CMF Phone (1) and the first for the CMF Phone (2) Pro. The more recent CMF device is eligible for up to three Android updates, meaning it would receive upgrades up to Android 16. Nothing has promised six years of security patch support for the CMF Phone (2) Pro.
With this update, Nothing joins the likes of OnePlus, Samsung, and Xiaomi, which all have updated to Android 16. With that update, Nothing is doubling down on its distinct design language while bringing a refined experience and deeper customizations. The company has also improved the animations to make the software feel smoother.
I’ve said before, but rolling out software updates in phases is annoying, and I’d love to see more manufacturers taking Apple’s approach to releasing their software to all devices at once. I know it may be difficult, but if Apple can do it, its competitors should be able to do it, too.
A couple of CMF devices are getting Android 16
Nothing has officially announced the launch of a stable version of Nothing OS 4 for the CMF Phone (1) and CMF Phone (2) Pro. The company has previously said it would update the two devices before the end of the year and is now delivering on its promise.
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The rollout starts today for the CMF Phone (1), while the CMF Phone (2) will start getting the update in the following weeks. As that’s a phased release, it may take some time before the update reaches all users. However, the process should be completed over the coming days.
One more updated device in January
The CMF Phone (2) Pro will get software upgrades through Android 18. | Image by Image credit – PhoneArena
In its announcement, Nothing said that the Nothing Phone (3a) will start receiving Nothing OS 4 at the beginning of January. With that update, the company will complete the general release of the software across all Nothing devices.
This update is the final major OS upgrade for the CMF Phone (1) and the first for the CMF Phone (2) Pro. The more recent CMF device is eligible for up to three Android updates, meaning it would receive upgrades up to Android 16. Nothing has promised six years of security patch support for the CMF Phone (2) Pro.
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Did you get Android 16 already?
Yes, long ago
35%
Yes, but I haven’t updated yet
10%
No, but it’s coming soon
30%
No, my phone won’t get Android 16
25%
With this update, Nothing joins the likes of OnePlus, Samsung, and Xiaomi, which all have updated to Android 16. With that update, Nothing is doubling down on its distinct design language while bringing a refined experience and deeper customizations. The company has also improved the animations to make the software feel smoother.
Kind of on time
I’ve said before, but rolling out software updates in phases is annoying, and I’d love to see more manufacturers taking Apple’s approach to releasing their software to all devices at once. I know it may be difficult, but if Apple can do it, its competitors should be able to do it, too.
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