CMF Phone 1 Review: The budget phenom

CMF Phone 1 Review: The budget phenom

CMF Phone 1 Intro


The CMF Phone 1 often gets mentioned as the best budget phone around.

In many ways it is – it has a surprisingly smooth performance for a $200 device, easily beating competitors. It's got a good looking OLED screen too. Being a subsidiary of the clever Nothing brand, you have a design with a twist too, as you can unscrew the back and swap it for a new one, or even screw in a kickstand to the phone. Really cool!

However, after using it for a while, we found the camera a bit lacking. Is that a deal-breaker or just a slight disappointment in the grand scheme of things? Read on to find out.

Nothing CMF Phone 1
What we like
  • Great value
  • Phenomenal performance
What we don't like
  • Camera could be better
  • Only 2 years of OS updates
5.5
PhoneArena Rating
5.3
Price Class Average
Battery Life
6.9
6.6
Photo Quality
4.6
5.5
Video Quality
3
4
Charging
6.9
5.9
Performance Peak
3.8
2.9
Performance Daily
5.9
4.9
Display Quality
7
6.3
Design
7
5
Wireless Charging
0
Biometrics
6
6.7
Audio
6
5
Software
4
6
Why the score?
This device scores 3.6% better than the average for this price class, which includes devices like the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G and Samsung Galaxy A15 5G
How do we rate?
9.0
User Score (1 review)

The PhoneArena Review score for the CMF Phone 1 is 5.5, higher than the average rating of 5.3 for phones in this price class. The CMF Phone 1 scores way above the average in categories such as performance, charging, display quality and design. However, it has a lower score for camera quality and software.

Table of Contents:

CMF Phone 1 Specs

A zippy processor

Let's start with an overview of the CMF Phone 1 specs:

CMF Phone 1Samsung Galaxy A25 5G
Size and Weight
164 x 77 x 8.2 mm
197 g		Size and Weight
161 x 76.5 x 8.3 mm
197 g
Display
6.7-inch
OLED
120Hz		Display
6.5-inch
OLED
120Hz
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Processor
Samsung Exynos 1280
Software
Android 14		Software
Android 14 with One UI 6.1
Cameras
50MP main, f/1.8
2MP depth
-

16MP front		Cameras
50MP main, f/1.8
8MP ultra-wide
2MP macro

13MP front
Battery Size
5,000 mAh		Battery Size
5,000 mAh
Charging Speeds
33W wired
no wireless		Charging Speeds
25W wired
no wireless

CMF Phone 1 Design and Display

A clever modular design


The CMF Phone 1 features a plastic back, and while that would be a shortcoming for many phones, CMF has its own twist on the design that actually turns this into a unique selling point.

The back of the phone unscrews and you can easily swap it for a different one! We have the plastic light green color for review, but you can swap for an orange or blue vegan leather, with a nice texture to it. And since this phone is plastic, you don't really need a case.

The phone also comes with a built-in screen protector right out the box, which is a nice touch. 



You do not get a charger in the box, though. Keep in mind that the phone supports 33W charging speeds, so if you want the fastest charging speeds, you should get a proper charger.



With a 6.7-inch 1080p OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, the CMF Phone 1 offers more than many rivals, which still come with LCD screens at that price.

An OLED screen has a much more vibrant colors and deeper blacks.

Display Measurements:



Our screen lab measurements show that the Phone 1 reaches nearly 1,200 nits of max brightness, which is decent, so you could use the phone outdoors without too much of an issue.

We do wish the screen could get dimmer at night though. The minimum brightness is 2.4 nits, which can be a bit too bright if you use the phone in bed with the lights off.

When it comes to biometrics, you have an in-screen optical fingerprint reader.

It gets the job done, but the accuracy is not perfect and there is a tiny bit of lag when using it. Nothing major, but you could notice that if you value a fast unlocking experience.

CMF Phone 1 Camera

Only one camera on board


Nothing CMF Phone 1
PhoneArena Camera Score
BEST 157
103
PhoneArena Photo Score
BEST 162
114
Main (wide)
BEST 85
72
Zoom
BEST 29
19
Ultra-wide
BEST 25
0
Selfie
BEST 30
24
PhoneArena Video Score
BEST 153
92
Main (wide)
BEST 80
59
Zoom
BEST 27
12
Ultra-wide
BEST 24
0
Selfie
BEST 28
22
Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page


Despite what looks like two cameras on the back of the CMF Phone 1, only one of them is actually useful, the 50MP main one. The second being a 2MP depth sensor, it has dubious value and is there mostly for decor.

This is quite the controversial decision, but hey, if it's a great camera, maybe users will be willing to live with it.

Our extensive camera score, however, shows quite a few weaknesses. The CMF Phone 1 – lacking a zoom camera and an ultra-wide camera – is naturally one of the worst scoring device we have ever tested when it comes to overall camera quality.

Zooming even slightly is not a good idea as detail is sorely lacking, and you will notice that overall colors appear a bit bland and exposure is often a tiny bit off.

But those are the technical details, let's look at the actual real-world photos we took with the Phone 1.

CMF Phone 1 Camera Sample Photos




It's not all bad, as you can see above.

Colors in photos are a bit washed out and detail is on the soft side, but considering many other phones go way too far in the other direction with oversaturated tonalities, some people might actually find some charm in this.

We like the portrait photos, they turned out with nice, realistic colors and a pleasing background blur.

However, images captured at night have ghost-like colors and detail falls off a cliff quickly. They are not completely unusable, but definitely not what you expect from a modern phone.

Video Quality


Video Thumbnail


Video quality with the CMF Phone 1 is decent. You can record 4K video and CMF has addressed the biggest problem for most budget phones – stabilization, so footage looks very stable.

Of course, there are slight issues. You have more noise, which you can see even during the day, but especially when you try zooming in.

For the most part, though, the CMF Phone 1 does decently well.

CMF Phone 1 Performance & Benchmarks

Solid, stutter-free performance


The CMF Phone 1 is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7300 (4 nm) paired with 6GB of RAM.

This is a solid configuration that ensures you get a pleasing experience in daily use with no major hiccups. That is often not the case on other budget phones, so the CMF Phone 1 is really a step ahead of the competition here.

Performance Benchmarks:


Geekbench 6
SingleHigher is better
Nothing CMF Phone 11025
Samsung Galaxy A25 5G977
Geekbench 6
MultiHigher is better
Nothing CMF Phone 12938
Samsung Galaxy A25 5G2170
3DMark Extreme(High)Higher is better
Nothing CMF Phone 1853
Samsung Galaxy A25 5G647
3DMark
Extreme(Low)Higher is better
Nothing CMF Phone 1849
Samsung Galaxy A25 5G639
View all


In the GeekBench CPU test, the CMF Phone 1 outperforms the Galaxy A25 5G by a good margin.

It is also one of the best gaming phones at its price, beating the way more expensive Galaxy A35 5G when it comes to gaming.

It's also nice that you have 128GB of on-board storage AND a micro SD card slot for expandable memory. The latter is a rarity these days.

CMF Phone 1 Software




The Phone 1 runs on Nothing OS 2.6, based on Android 14. Nothing commits to two OS updates and three years of security updates, which is not a lot.

In January 2025, the Phone 1 still hasn't received the latest Android 15 update, so you should be prepared to wait a bit longer for those updates.

On the bright side, the system is very well optimized and runs surprisingly smoothly for a $200 phone.

It's not without the occasional dropped frame here and there, but nothing like the lag you often see on other phones in this price. The gesture navigation also works well and if you like the distinct Nothing design language, you will enjoy the little quirks in the system too.

We did not like, however, that you cannot remove the Google widget from the home screen. Pixel phones are the same way, and it is extremely frustrating not being able to fully control the look of your home screen. 

CMF Phone 1 Battery

5,000mAh battery and average battery life, but fast charging 

Nothing CMF Phone 1
( 5000 mAh )
Nothing CMF Phone 1
Battery Life Estimate
6h 55m
Ranks #43 for phones tested in the past 2 years
Average is 6h 56m
Browsing
13h 9m
Average is 15h 46m
Video
10h 55m
Average is 10h 8m
Gaming
11h 33m
Average is 9h 50m
Charging speed
33W
Charger
58%
30 min
1h 8m
Full charge
Ranks #58 for phones released in the past 2 years
Wireless Charging
N/A
Charger
N/A
30 min
N/A
Full charge
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page


With a 5,000 mAh battery size, the CMF Phone 1 gives you quite good battery life, in line with most other budget Android phones.

In our in-house tests, it scored nearly 11 hours of video streaming, which is above the average, but it got around 13 hours for web browsing, which is below the average mark.

We estimated that its combined screen time is 6 hours and 55 minutes, which is puts it right in the middle of our rankings.

Battery Life
Charging
Phone Battery Life
estimate		 Browsing Video Gaming
Nothing CMF Phone 1
5000 mAh
 6h 55min 13h 9min 10h 55min 11h 33min
Samsung Galaxy A25 5G
5000 mAh
 5h 44min 14h 16min 7h 27min 8h 37min
Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge
Wired Wireless Wired Wireless
Nothing CMF Phone 1
5000 mAh
 1h 8min N/A 58% N/A
Samsung Galaxy A25 5G
5000 mAh
 1h 21min N/A 51% N/A
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page

It supports 33W charging speeds, again slightly faster than rivals.

We measured that a full 1% to 100% top-up takes 1 hour and 8 minutes, which is definitely quite fast for a budget phone.

There is no wireless charging on board, but we don't expect to have it at this price.

CMF Phone 1 Audio Quality and Haptics


The CMF Phone 1 comes with a single (mono) speaker on the bottom, but it gets surprisingly loud and boomy.

It has clear highs, but as typical on many budget phones, there is little in terms of bass, so if you like to listen to hip-hop or other similar music that typically has a strong bass line, you probably won't enjoy it too much. For talking head videos, however, the CMF Phone 1 does perfectly fine.

Haptics are nothing exceptional, but they are strong enough to not miss notifications or a buzzing call.

Should you buy it?



The CMF Phone 1 is a budget phenom! At $200, it's an absolute steal and while you cannot expect perfection, those who value fast and smooth performance should definitely consider it.

The OLED screen also looks good and it's nice that it runs at 120Hz, plus the design is quirky in a good way.

If you are after the absolute best camera, though, the CMF Phone 1 is not quite that. Another important consideration is that it only has 2 years of OS updates, not great if you plan on keeping the phone for longer.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/62-200/Victor-H.jpg
Victor Hristov Review Content Lead
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.

