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Google just made it possible to build a real Android app without touching a line of code

The new tool lives in your browser and installs straight to your Pixel or Galaxy.

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Johanna Romero
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Android app creation is becoming easier. | Image by Google
For Developers, building an Android app used to mean downloading Android Studio, wrestling with the SDK, and hoping your laptop had enough RAM to survive. However, Google walked onto the I/O 2026 stage today and basically said: skip all of that, just type what you want.

Build a real Android app with a prompt, no install required

Google AI Studio can now generate entire native Android apps from a single prompt, and the whole thing runs in your browser. If you are a Developer, you get an embedded Android Emulator to preview your app live, and when you're happy, you plug your phone in via USB and install it through ADB right from the web. Google laid out the full details on its developer blog.

These apps aren't web wrappers or toy projects. They're real native Kotlin apps using Jetpack Compose, with access to the camera, GPS, Bluetooth, and Gemini API. You can even publish to a Google Play internal test track straight from AI Studio, or export the project as a ZIP file for Android Studio when you need the heavier tools.

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Android Studio goes all-in on agents

The bigger story is that Android Studio is now built around AI agents that actually do the work. Android CLI 1.0 is officially stable, which lets agents like Claude Code, OpenAI's Codex, or Google's Antigravity 2.0 perform real Android tasks (creating projects, deploying to devices, rendering Compose previews) far faster than a generic chatbot.

Inside Android Studio itself, you can run multiple agent conversations in parallel, swap between Gemini, GPT, Claude, or a local Gemma 4 model, and let the agent self-correct build errors on its own. There's also a Migration Assistant in preview that promises to port iOS apps to native Android in hours instead of weeks.

If you could build any Android app with just a prompt, what would you actually make?
2 Votes

A Compose-first future and a smarter Play Store

Android is officially Compose-first now, with the older Views toolkit moved into maintenance mode. That matters because Compose is what lets apps adapt cleanly across the 580 million large-screen Android devices, including foldables, tablets, cars, and the newly announced Googlebook, which we broke down in our Android Show recap from last week.

Over on Google Play, Gemini is getting baked into the store. There's a short-form video feed called Play Shorts, a conversational search assistant called Ask Play, and Gemini-powered app discovery inside the main Gemini app that will surface your apps and even movies and TV shows.


What this actually means for the rest of us

This is the moment Android development stops being gated by hardware and patience. A teenager with a Chromebook and an idea can now ship a real Android app to a real test track without ever opening an IDE, and that's a huge shift.

The flip side is obvious: when the barrier drops this low, the Play Store is about to get flooded, and Google's anti-spam systems (which blocked 160 million spam reviews last year) are going to earn their keep.

I'm cautiously thrilled. The agentic push is real, the tooling looks polished, and the fact that Claude and GPT are welcome inside Android Studio instead of being locked out shows Google is finally playing nice. This is where mobile development is heading.

Want more hot takes and behind-the-scenes coverage? You can find me on X and Threads. Come say hi.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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