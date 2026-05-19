Google TV is about to ditch the boring remote for something way smarter
The way you scroll, click, and find shows is about to look very different.
Google TV. | Image by Google
The boring TV clicker is finally on borrowed time, and Google just told app developers to start preparing for what comes next. If you have spent years jabbing a D-pad to get across a Netflix row, this one is for you.
This is the same direction we saw when Gemini landed on Google TV with visual answers and sports catch-ups earlier this year (You can finally ditch your phone during movie night thanks to this Google TV update). Pair smarter recommendations with a faster way to point at them, and the entire "scrolling endlessly to find something to watch" routine could finally die.
Google also confirmed that the legacy Watch Next API (the system behind every "Continue Watching" row you have ever seen) loses support in the back half of 2027. Apps that don't migrate to the new Engage SDK will quietly fall off your home screen.
We already covered how Google has been locking its best new TV features behind specific TCL models (Google just gave your TV a new way to entertain you and your family), and that gatekeeping is still very much in play. If pointer remotes end up tied to one hardware partner at launch, this entire push goes from exciting to frustrating real fast.
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Google is officially pushing pointer remotes for Google TVIn a new developer blog post from Google I/O 2026, Google laid out its plan to bring motion-controlled pointer remotes to Google TV. Think Wii-style aiming, but for navigating your streaming home screen.
App makers are being told to add hover states, scrollable containers, and proper cursor clicks so their apps don't feel broken the second you wave a pointer at them. Google even wants developers to declare pointer support in the Play Store, so users with the new remotes can easily find apps that actually work with them.
Google TV Pointer Remote demo. | Image by Google
Gemini is the other half of this overhaulThe pointer remote is the flashy headline, however the bigger play is what is happening with Gemini behind the scenes. Google is pulling content metadata from inside apps so its AI can serve up actually relevant suggestions instead of whatever is trending that week.
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Google TV Gemini overhaul. | Image by Google
Google also confirmed that the legacy Watch Next API (the system behind every "Continue Watching" row you have ever seen) loses support in the back half of 2027. Apps that don't migrate to the new Engage SDK will quietly fall off your home screen.
What would actually fix your TV time?
The catch (because there is always a catch)With over 300 million active Google TV and Android TV devices out there, you would think every cool feature would land everywhere. That is rarely how Google plays it.
We already covered how Google has been locking its best new TV features behind specific TCL models (Google just gave your TV a new way to entertain you and your family), and that gatekeeping is still very much in play. If pointer remotes end up tied to one hardware partner at launch, this entire push goes from exciting to frustrating real fast.
This is the rethink Google TV actually neededThe TV remote has been the same five-button slab forever, and Google waving a pointer at the problem (pun fully intended) is overdue. Spending ten minutes hunting for the remote, then ten more hunting for something to watch with it, is the most universal living room complaint there is.
What I want to see is execution. Better cursor input on a TV is only useful if developers actually adopt it, and if Google does not pull a TCL-only stunt with the rollout. If both go right, the way we use Google TV in 2027 is going to look completely different from how we use it today.
If you want more hot takes, opinion pieces, and behind-the-scenes coverage, follow me on X and Threads.
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