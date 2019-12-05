Nokia 9 PureView becomes only the brand's second phone updated to Android 10
#Nokia9PureView owners, listen up!— Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) December 5, 2019
The latest Android 10 update has made its way to your phones. Tap into an upgraded experience and access the latest features today. Make sure that your phone has Security Patch installed to upgrade your phone to Android 10 pic.twitter.com/FBWookt6y6
After all, this is the official champion of Android 9.0 updates we're talking about here, which managed to bring Pie-flavored goodie packs to a whole bunch of mid-rangers by the end of 2018. This time around, we can expect the Nokia 8.1 and 9 PureView to only be joined by the 7.1 on the Android 10 bandwagon before the year is completed. And not even that is etched in stone anymore, based on vague replies to questions about a release timeline on Twitter.
Apparently, the update is to be delivered anytime "between Q4 2019 & Q2 2020", although it's not entirely clear if that refers solely to the Nokia 7.1 or the brand's full lineup previously confirmed for relatively swift Android 10 promotions. If the existing roadmap sticks, the 7.1 will be followed by the 6.1, 6.1 Plus, and 7 Plus in January 2020, as well as the Nokia 2.2, 3.1 Plus, 3.2, 4.2, 1 Plus, 5.1 Plus, and 8 Sirocco by the end of next year's first quarter.
Those are some incredibly ambitious plans from a company that's obviously also preparing to release a number of new phones, all of which should run Android 10 out the box.
