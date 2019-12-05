Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Nokia 9 PureView becomes only the brand's second phone updated to Android 10

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 05, 2019, 7:08 AM
Exclusive Nokia brand licensee HMD Global took us by surprise somewhat a couple of months ago by rolling out its first stable Android 10 update to a mid-range device that you can't even buy in the US, but now the high-end Nokia 9 PureView is finally following the 8.1's suit.

Available pretty much everywhere around the world, including stateside, where it has recently scored a number of substantial discounts, the Snapdragon 845 powerhouse is not exactly the year's best-reviewed Android flagship. But this is without a doubt the fastest Nokia smartphone ever released, which is why many people might have expected the 6-incher to make the jump to the newest OS version a little sooner.


After all, this is the official champion of Android 9.0 updates we're talking about here, which managed to bring Pie-flavored goodie packs to a whole bunch of mid-rangers by the end of 2018. This time around, we can expect the Nokia 8.1 and 9 PureView to only be joined by the 7.1 on the Android 10 bandwagon before the year is completed. And not even that is etched in stone anymore, based on vague replies to questions about a release timeline on Twitter.

Apparently, the update is to be delivered anytime "between Q4 2019 & Q2 2020", although it's not entirely clear if that refers solely to the Nokia 7.1 or the brand's full lineup previously confirmed for relatively swift Android 10 promotions. If the existing roadmap sticks, the 7.1 will be followed by the 6.1, 6.1 Plus, and 7 Plus in January 2020, as well as the Nokia 2.2, 3.1 Plus, 3.2, 4.2, 1 Plus, 5.1 Plus, and 8 Sirocco by the end of next year's first quarter.

Those are some incredibly ambitious plans from a company that's obviously also preparing to release a number of new phones, all of which should run Android 10 out the box.

likepa1962
Reply

1. likepa1962

Posts: 16; Member since: 23 min ago

posted on 22 min ago

meanestgenius
Reply

2. meanestgenius

Posts: 22494; Member since: May 28, 2014

Just finished downloading Android 10 to my Nokia 9 Pureview! One would have expected it to get Android 9 first, as it is the most innovative and most powerful of HMD’s Nokia branded smartphones that is available around the world. It’s their best smartphone to date, and a number of things prove this. But I’m thinking that it took a bit longer to release for the N9PV due to things like it’s penta camera set up and co-processor. Still, HMD has been better at updating its fleet of smartphones than other Android vendors, so kudos for the update to the Nokia 9 Pureview.

posted on 15 min ago

