Sony pulls off quick, simultaneous Android 10 updates for Xperia 1 and Xperia 5
Although these are hardly the world's first smartphones to make the jump to the newest OS version, their turnaround time is undeniably solid, managing to beat plenty of popular 2019 and 2018 flagships from significantly larger device manufacturers to the punch. Of course, you're probably looking at staged rollouts here (as always), which means not all users in all regions will be able to download and install the update right away.
Based on what we're seeing on Reddit, Twitter, and in a couple of other places, it appears that over-the-air Android 10 deliveries have started in the US and across a number of European territories, with plenty of time left in December for Sony to pull off truly global rollouts by the end of the year.
Unveiled back in February and September 2019 respectively, the Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 share a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 855 processor and a decidedly unconventional 21:9 aspect ratio, as well as arguably excessive pricing. But the older, larger, and slightly more impressive handset has been on sale a few times at massive discounts in recent months, and something tells us the deals will become more frequent and compelling as the Xperia 1.1 draws near.
