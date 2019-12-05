Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Sony pulls off quick, simultaneous Android 10 updates for Xperia 1 and Xperia 5

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 05, 2019, 2:00 AM
Sony's global relevance in the mobile industry might be shrinking with each passing quarter, but that doesn't mean the company is ready to throw in the towel altogether just yet. Instead, work is reportedly well underway on as many as four 2020 flagships with 5G connectivity, one of which could attempt to revive the Xperia Compact lineup after a two-year break.

Meanwhile, Sony has obviously not forgotten about owners of existing Xperia handsets, already delivering on a fairly vague promise made last month. That's right, the Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 are both receiving their official and stable Android 10 goodie packs as we speak, according to an almost surprisingly large number of delighted users over on Reddit

Although these are hardly the world's first smartphones to make the jump to the newest OS version, their turnaround time is undeniably solid, managing to beat plenty of popular 2019 and 2018 flagships from significantly larger device manufacturers to the punch. Of course, you're probably looking at staged rollouts here (as always), which means not all users in all regions will be able to download and install the update right away.

Based on what we're seeing on Reddit, Twitter, and in a couple of other places, it appears that over-the-air Android 10 deliveries have started in the US and across a number of European territories, with plenty of time left in December for Sony to pull off truly global rollouts by the end of the year.

Unveiled back in February and September 2019 respectively, the Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 share a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 855 processor and a decidedly unconventional 21:9 aspect ratio, as well as arguably excessive pricing. But the older, larger, and slightly more impressive handset has been on sale a few times at massive discounts in recent months, and something tells us the deals will become more frequent and compelling as the Xperia 1.1 draws near.

