Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Samsung Android Software updates

The first stable Android 10 update for Galaxy S10 devices has arrived, but most users need to wait

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Nov 28, 2019, 4:59 AM
The first stable Android 10 update for Galaxy S10 devices has arrived, but most users need to wait
Ladies and gentlemen, the moment you've all been waiting for has finally arrived. Well, kind of. According to several new Reddit threads and an XDA Developers forum message, the stable Android 10 rollout for Galaxy S10-series devices is officially underway in at least one major European market.

This is not another beta test, mind you, or an unsubstantiated rumor, as there are multiple pieces of concrete evidence proving the update is indeed making its way to certain users of the Galaxy S10 and S10+ as we speak. Unfortunately, this doesn't necessarily mean the release schedules recently made public by Samsung's regional Israeli and Indian branches are wrong. 

There's still a good chance the stable Android 10 goodie pack won't spread to the masses in those specific markets, as well as many others, by January 2020. That's because Samsung is currently delivering a teeny-tiny update of a little over 130MB for Germany-based participants in its official public beta program. 

There's every reason to expect a similarly small OTA delivery to happen for beta testers across other regions in the next few days, but there's no way to know exactly when are the "masses" supposed to receive the proper, full-sized Android 10 upgrade allowing them to switch from the outdated Pie OS flavor. 

For what it's worth, you might be interested to know Germany was one of the first countries around the world to get a beta taste of Android 10-based One UI 2.0 software back in October, with the program then expanding relatively quickly to a number of other markets, including the US. We can therefore certainly hope to see Samsung roll out stable updates for the Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, and maybe even the Note 10 and Note 10+ stateside in time for Christmas. It's still unlikely but far less so than just a few hours ago.

Besides, if beta testers are getting the stable update in such a small over-the-air package, Samsung was probably able to fix most of the inherent bugs with previous releases, which means it shouldn't be that hard to put together a silky smooth collection of Android 10 enhancements and tweaks for the Galaxy S10-owning masses. Fingers crossed, everybody!

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

samsung-galaxy-s10-android-10-stable-update-rollout-begins
The first stable Android 10 update for Galaxy S10 devices has arrived, but most users need to wait
samsung-galaxy-s9-s10-note-10-android-10-update-schedule
Samsung's Galaxy S9, S10, and Note 10 families could all get Android 10 in January
Apple-iPhone-12-Pro-Samsung-display
Apple's mysterious 5.4" iPhone 12 Pro will have a top-shelf Samsung display
Best-Black-Friday-deals-Amazon-Verizon-Apple-Samsung-LG-Target-Best-Buy-Walmart-T-Mobile-price-discount-doorbusters
Best Black Friday MEGA deals: Amazon, Best Buy, Apple, Samsung, LG, Target, Verizon, Walmart, T-Mobile, etc
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-design-renders-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ looks ridiculous in these leaked renders
best-smart-speakers-and-displays-in-2019
Best smart speakers and smart displays in 2019
samsung-android-10-update-schedule-galaxy-s10-note-10-note-9-more
Samsung reveals official Android 10 update schedule for Galaxy S10, Note 10, Note 9, and many more
Apple-Watch-sleep-tracking-app-vs-cheap-smart-fitness-Band-5
Do the Apple Watch sleep tracking apps beat a $40 fitness bracelet?

Popular stories

samsung-android-10-update-schedule-galaxy-s10-note-10-note-9-more
Samsung reveals official Android 10 update schedule for Galaxy S10, Note 10, Note 9, and many more
t-mobile-black-friday-2019-deals-full-list-revealed
Check out T-Mobile's full list of Black Friday 2019 deals
t-mobile-sprint-merger-new-york-attorney-general-not-backing-down
One key state opposing T-Mobile/Sprint merger is not backing down
T-Mobile-Caller-Verified-supported-smartphones
T-Mobile announces Caller Verified feature now works on 17 smartphones
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-design-renders-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ looks ridiculous in these leaked renders
Black-Friday-Pixel-deals-the-best-deals-for-Pixel-4-Pixel-3-Pixel-3a
Black Friday Pixel deals: the best deals for Pixel 4, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a
Samsung-Galaxy-S11e-renders-leak
Meet the Galaxy S11e, Samsung's triple-camera iPhone 11 rival
razr-2-could-include-new-sensors-including-one-in-display-for-fingerprints
Motorola razr 2 could feature side sensors and an in-display fingerprint reader

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.