The first stable Android 10 update for Galaxy S10 devices has arrived, but most users need to wait
There's every reason to expect a similarly small OTA delivery to happen for beta testers across other regions in the next few days, but there's no way to know exactly when are the "masses" supposed to receive the proper, full-sized Android 10 upgrade allowing them to switch from the outdated Pie OS flavor.
For what it's worth, you might be interested to know Germany was one of the first countries around the world to get a beta taste of Android 10-based One UI 2.0 software back in October, with the program then expanding relatively quickly to a number of other markets, including the US. We can therefore certainly hope to see Samsung roll out stable updates for the Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, and maybe even the Note 10 and Note 10+ stateside in time for Christmas. It's still unlikely but far less so than just a few hours ago.
Besides, if beta testers are getting the stable update in such a small over-the-air package, Samsung was probably able to fix most of the inherent bugs with previous releases, which means it shouldn't be that hard to put together a silky smooth collection of Android 10 enhancements and tweaks for the Galaxy S10-owning masses. Fingers crossed, everybody!
