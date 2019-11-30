LG G8 ThinQ starts receiving Android 10, but when is the update coming to the US?

It seems that LG G8 ThinQ
units across South Korea are starting to receive Android 10 as we speak. A software build rolling under the G820N20c codename is bringing the goods to LG's flagship phone, and along with all the new features users will also be treated to the November 2019 security patch.
Have in mind that the new update could potentially bring the new LG UX 9.0 to G8 owners, though there's no changelog and we can't say for sure. In case you're out of the loop, the other day LG revealed its newest user interface, which... looks a lot like Samsung's One UI. That's not a bad thing though, as Samsung's latest intreface is among the best custom Android skins we've seen so far.
There's no word on when LG will release Android 10 and, potentially, UX 9.0 across the rest of the worlds. In case you're living in the US, you should probably not hold your breath for the update right away, but it could definitely come in the following weeks.
