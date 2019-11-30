Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
LG G8 ThinQ starts receiving Android 10, but when is the update coming to the US?

Peter Kostadinov by Peter Kostadinov   /  Nov 30, 2019, 11:45 AM
It seems that LG G8 ThinQ units across South Korea are starting to receive Android 10 as we speak. A software build rolling under the G820N20c codename is bringing the goods to LG's flagship phone, and along with all the new features users will also be treated to the November 2019 security patch. 

Have in mind that the new update could potentially bring the new LG UX 9.0 to G8 owners, though there's no changelog and we can't say for sure. In case you're out of the loop, the other day LG revealed its newest user interface, which... looks a lot like Samsung's One UI. That's not a bad thing though, as Samsung's latest intreface is among the best custom Android skins we've seen so far.



There's no word on when LG will release Android 10 and, potentially, UX 9.0 across the rest of the worlds. In case you're living in the US, you should probably not hold your breath for the update right away, but it could definitely come in the following weeks.

liteon163
1. liteon163

Posts: 76; Member since: Jan 24, 2017

Maybe dumping their own interface for vanilla Android would both attract more customers and lower support costs...

CEDEOTB
2. CEDEOTB

Posts: 456; Member since: Nov 21, 2016

Meanwhile the Sprint LG V40 is stuck on Oreo

