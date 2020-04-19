The Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G could destroy the iPhone 12 Pro with this revolutionary upgrade
Despite all of these improvements, though, the flagship Nokia 9.3 PureView could wipe the floor with them all thanks to a revolutionary new display technology.
An under-display camera is more likely than ever
Back in January, a reliable tipster said HMD Global was testing under-display camera technology for its next-generation flagship, known at the time as Nokia 9.2 PureView. The company was, however, testing a pop-up camera system as an alternative because the former is a novel solution.
The expectation was that HMD would eventually select the pop-up selfie camera, but sources close the company now say the under-display camera solution has almost been finalized as part of a huge upgrade set to be known as ‘PureDisplay V3.’
This means customers interested in the Nokia 9.3 PureView can expect an all-screen design paired with extremely slim bezels and zero compromises, something not expected on any other premium smartphone this year.
To further ensure the Nokia flagship is seen as the best of the best, the sources said HMD Global is planning a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate. That corroborates a recent report which mentioned the same thing.
The Snapdragon 865 and 5G connectivity
The Nokia 9.3 PureView is expected to debut in August or September alongside the Nokia 7.3. Aside from the changes mentioned above, the device looks set to include a penta-camera system complete with a 64-megapixel main camera and a 108-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter.
It should be powered by the high-end Snapdragon 865 too, which means 5G network support is to be expected as standard.