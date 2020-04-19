The Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G could destroy the iPhone 12 Pro with this revolutionary upgrade

To further ensure the Nokia flagship is seen as the best of the best, the sources said HMD Global is planning a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate. That corroborates a recent report which mentioned the same thing.

The Snapdragon 865 and 5G connectivity

The Nokia 9.3 PureView is expected to debut in August or September alongside the Nokia 7.3. Aside from the changes mentioned above, the device looks set to include a penta-camera system complete with a 64-megapixel main camera and a 108-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter.



It should be powered by the high-end Snapdragon 865 too, which means 5G network support is to be expected as standard.

This means customers interested in the Nokia 9.3 PureView can expect an all-screen design paired with extremely slim bezels and zero compromises, something not expected on any other premium smartphone this year.