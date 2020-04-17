Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details

A bigger display and considerably smaller bezels

This particular leak focuses entirely on the range-topping iPhone 12 Pro Max that will replace the This particular leak focuses entirely on the range-topping iPhone 12 Pro Max that will replace the iPhone 11 Pro Max at launch. The existing flagship sports a 6.5-inch display and is already considered massive, but the next-gen version grows in size thanks to a 6.7-inch panel.



Early CAD files of the upcoming device, which are said to be around 70% complete, suggest it will measure it at 160.84 x 78.09 x 7.39mm. That means the phone is noticeably taller and slightly wider than its predecessor (157.95 x 77.84 x 8.1 mm) yet ultimately slimmer.



Apple has kept the size increases to a minimum by implementing two very important changes. First, the iPhone 12 Pro Max includes a complete flat stainless-steel frame rather than the existing rounded implementation, something that helps reduce both width and height.









The biggest contributing factor is, however, the bezels. Apple has decided to update its front panel design after three years with considerably thinner bezels that will help the flagship better compete with the latest Android devices.



The bezels featured on the The bezels featured on the iPhone 11 Pro Max measure in at 2.52mm whereas those on the iPhone 12 Pro Max ones are only 1.55mm wide. That means Apple has effectively shaved off almost 2mm from the height and width of the phone.

Apple is planning a smaller notch, FINALLY!

Of course, the new bezels wouldn’t be complete without a revised notch to match. Apple is understood to be testing two variants right now and, although it’s unclear which one the company will choose, both have been detailed.



The first version is represented in the accompanying renders and retains the height of the existing notch. However, it significantly reduces the width and implements curvature changes that should help it blend in with the more angular frame design.



This notch is only slightly larger than the one included on the 2018 This notch is only slightly larger than the one included on the 2018 OnePlus 6









The second version being worked on retains the width of the current-gen notch but pairs it with the curvature changes mentioned above and a large reduction in height. Presumably, revised Face ID components are planned too.

More advanced camera system inside a bigger bump

Turning the new smartphone over reveals a refreshed rear panel design that accommodates the expanding camera system. Just like the front, the frosted glass is completely flat and sits above the frame with only a subtle curve along the edges to improve the feel in the hand.



The camera module itself has grown in size – it measures in at 31.75mm wide, up from 26.87mm – and houses the new LiDAR Scanner in addition to a triple-camera setup.



The protrusion has increased from 1.21mm to 1.26mm too, although Apple has chosen to reduce the protrusion of the individual camera rings and increase the thickness of the module to make it less noticeable. A similar design was adopted on the new The protrusion has increased from 1.21mm to 1.26mm too, although Apple has chosen to reduce the protrusion of the individual camera rings and increase the thickness of the module to make it less noticeable. A similar design was adopted on the new iPad Pro last month.





Speaking of the camera rings, Apple’s new LiDAR Scanner on the iPad Pro doesn’t feature one yet the implementation of the iPhone 12 Pro Max should. Unfortunately, it hasn’t been represented in any of the renders.



One final thing worth pointing out is that each camera is reportedly bigger. The exact sizes remain unclear, but this change should help accommodate larger sensors for improved performance in all lighting conditions.

An iPad Pro-like Smart Connector but no USB-C

As mentioned previously, the iPhone 12 Pro Max adopts a flat stainless-steel frame. The CAD files suggest it will be home to an unchanged mute switch and a power button that sits lower to make it easier to reach.



The antenna bands have grown considerably in size too – 1.83mm vs 1mm – but this will be justified with the introduction of 5G network support, something that should come as standard across the entire iPhone 12 series.



The SIM card tray has been relocated to the other side of the smartphone too. It may hint at a revised internal layout designed to accommodate a larger battery, which should help offset the extra drain caused by 5G.









One completely new addition is what seems to be a new, smaller Smart Connector. This feature is used for accessories on the iPad Pro and suggests Apple could be planning a range for its biggest iPhone model.



Completing the external package are a Lightning port and speaker on the bottom. The latter will be 10-15% louder and offer better dynamic range.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max announcement, release date, colors

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max should go official in September alongside the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Plus, and iPhone 12 Pro. Shipments are likely to begin in October or November due to COVID-19 delays.



At launch, the smartphone is expected to be available in the usual Space Gray, Gold, and Silver finishes. Rumor has it the Midnight Green option will be replaced by Navy Blue.





