Nokia Android 5G

The Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G has been delayed until 2021

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Nov 26, 2020, 9:22 AM
The Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G has been delayed until 2021
HMD Global pushed back the launch of the flagship Nokia 9 PureView several times. Now, history seems to be repeating itself with the second-generation model, which was meant to arrive in 2020.

HMD Global can't stop delaying Nokia flagships


Insider Nokia Anew claims to have received confirmation earlier today about HMD Global’s decision to delay the Nokia 9.3 PureView, which could end up being called the Nokia 10 PureView, until the first half of 2021.

A launch month hasn’t been settled on yet, but today’s news essentially means the device could arrive as soon as January or as late as June depending on how much time is needed to perfect things.

The Nokia flagship was meant to be powered by the Snapdragon 865. It’s unclear if that will now be switched out for the upcoming Snapdragon 875. After all, the original model launched with an outdated chipset and consumers weren’t impressed.

Aside from the chipset, rumor has it that HMD Global will fit its next flagship with an all-screen display complete with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and an under-screen camera, something that hasn’t been used on a mainstream device yet.

In terms of the camera department, an upgraded penta-camera system seems likely at this point. It should boast a 64-megapixel main sensor and support 8K video recording, but no other details are available.

There’s no word on pricing just yet. However, if HMD Global does retain the older chipset, you should expect the next Nokia flagship to be positioned as an iPhone 12 and Pixel 5 alternative rather than a direct Galaxy Note 20 Ultra competitor.

9.3 PureView

