The Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G has been delayed until 2021
HMD Global can't stop delaying Nokia flagships
Insider Nokia Anew claims to have received confirmation earlier today about HMD Global’s decision to delay the Nokia 9.3 PureView, which could end up being called the Nokia 10 PureView, until the first half of 2021.
The Nokia flagship was meant to be powered by the Snapdragon 865. It’s unclear if that will now be switched out for the upcoming Snapdragon 875. After all, the original model launched with an outdated chipset and consumers weren’t impressed.
Aside from the chipset, rumor has it that HMD Global will fit its next flagship with an all-screen display complete with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and an under-screen camera, something that hasn’t been used on a mainstream device yet.
There’s no word on pricing just yet. However, if HMD Global does retain the older chipset, you should expect the next Nokia flagship to be positioned as an iPhone 12 and Pixel 5 alternative rather than a direct Galaxy Note 20 Ultra competitor.
