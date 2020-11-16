HMD Global could announce at least one 5G handset next month
A new NokiaPowerUser report suggests that the Nokia 7.3 will arrive next month. The handset will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 690 and it is expected to feature a quad-camera array with a 48MP primary sensor backed by Zeiss technology.
Although there is no information on the launch of the Nokia 9.3 PureView and the Nokia 6.3 at the moment, the outlets believe they will also be unveiled towards the end of 2020.
The flagship Nokia 9.3 PureView will likely be underpinned by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. The handset is rumored to come with a 120Hz OLED screen with a built-in fingerprint scanner, a penta-camera setup with a 108MP main sensor with Zeiss optics, and a 4,500mAh battery.
The Nokia 6.3 is apparently meant for markets where 5G is not available yet and it will supposedly be powered by a Snapdragon 600-series chip, probably the Snapdragon 670 or 675. The phone will seemingly sport a 6.2-inch FHD+ screen, a 4,000mAh cell, and a quad-camera setup.
HMD Global is reportedly also working on its 2021 flagship, which will likely be called the Nokia 10 PureView. The handset will probably be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 875 chipset and it may feature a Sapphire glass display.
