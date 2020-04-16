Did HMD Global just confirm the existence of a Nokia 9.3 PureView?
But this time around, it really looks like the official announcement of the next Nokia flagship is drawing near, and we may have gotten confirmation on that front straight from the horse's mouth. While Juho Sarvikas, HMD's Chief Product Officer, stopped short of explicitly corroborating the existence of a Nokia 9.3 PureView, his unexpected reply to a Twitter poll run by an account focused on the brand's Russian presence strongly suggests such a device is indeed in the works.
Sarvikas went so far as to tease two color options of the upcoming high-ender, including the Polar Night hue rocked by the Nokia 8.3 5G and a mysterious lighter shade sending a "bold" message inspired by the copper variant of several previous Nokia smartphones. Again, it's important to emphasize the HMD CPO didn't explicitly confirm anything, pretty clearly hinting at something big and bold coming fairly soon however.
Of course, "soon" is a relative term, as the latest speculation calls for a Nokia 9.3 PureView debut during Q4 2020. Hopefully, the waiting will be worth it this time, and the rumored penta-lens setup will work significantly better than the five-camera system on the early 2019-released Nokia 9 PureView.