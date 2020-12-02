Nokia flagship with Snapdragon 888 on the way, but it's not the 5G Nokia 9.3
The Nokia 10 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888
HMD Global is said to be developing a next-generation flagship to be launched in late 2021 with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 inside. Little information about features is available, but sapphire glass is reportedly being used on the outside.
The source also believes the phone will end up being marketed as the Nokia 10 PureView or Nokia 9 Sirocco when it hits shelves. Don’t be mistaken, though, this isn’t the delayed Nokia 9.3 PureView.
That phone, per the information provided today, is still on track to arrive in the first half of 2021. But as a result of its most recent delay, HMD has swapped out the Snapdragon 865 for the Snapdragon 865+.
All of this suggests HMD Global will position its delayed Nokia 9.3 PureView as a budget flagship, or perhaps even an upper-midrange smartphone. The Nokia 10, on the other hand, will go up against the most expensive devices on the market.
