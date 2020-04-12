Flagship Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G may boast 108MP penta camera system

64MP main camera, 108MP ultra-wide, and more

A tip received bysuggests a revised penta-camera system is being planned for the upcoming Nokia 9.3 PureView. More specifically, one that ditches the Light camera technology used on the original.This particular detail corroborates a report dating back to January which claimed HMD Global was ditching Light as a partner because of the lack of post-launch support for the Nokia 9 PureView last year.The Finnish company is now believed to be working with a new partner to perfect its next-gen camera system. Which partner that is remains to be seen, but it seems the two are planning several big upgrades.It will apparently be “one of the most powerful camera solutions on a flagship” once available and feature a 64-megapixel main camera. That should support optical image stabilization (OIS) and debut alongside a 108-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter.There is no word just yet on the specifications for the remaining cameras, but they’re expected to act as telephoto, macro, and depth sensors respectively.Do take everything mentioned above with a grain of salt, but if true it should accompany an all-screen design and a 48-megapixel selfie camera. Other features look set to include the Snapdragon 865, 5G network support, and stock Android as part of the Android One program.The Nokia 9.3 PureView is expected to debut later this year alongside the Nokia 7.3 at an event held in either late August or September.