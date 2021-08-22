Nokia 3.4 receiving Android 11 update in select countries

Nokia 3.4 receiving Android 11 update in select countries1
The list of countries where Nokia 3.4 users can download the Android 11 has been published up on Nokia’s community forums and includes all the markets in wave 1. You can find the full list below:
Australia, Austria (A1 AT, T-Mobile AT), Bahrain, Belgium, Cambodia, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Laos, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macau, Malaysia, Nepal, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Philippines, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, UAE, and Vietnam.
According to the post, Android 11 will be rolled out to 50% of the markets listed above, and 100% will get it by August 22. That being said, if you live in any of the countries above, you should check your Nokia 3.4 for the update.