Nokia Android Software updates

Nokia 3.4 receiving Android 11 update in select countries

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
1
Nokia 3.4 receiving Android 11 update in select countries
Nokia 3.4 is the next smartphone to get the long-awaited Android 11 update. Although it’s only available in select markets, the update is now rolling out in more than three dozen countries, and the rest should be getting it in the coming weeks.

The list of countries where Nokia 3.4 users can download the Android 11 has been published up on Nokia’s community forums and includes all the markets in wave 1. You can find the full list below:

Australia, Austria (A1 AT, T-Mobile AT), Bahrain, Belgium, Cambodia, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Laos, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macau, Malaysia, Nepal, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Philippines, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, UAE, and Vietnam.

According to the post, Android 11 will be rolled out to 50% of the markets listed above, and 100% will get it by August 22. That being said, if you live in any of the countries above, you should check your Nokia 3.4 for the update.

