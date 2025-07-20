Changes in Apple’s iOS 27 will likely make or break the foldable iPhone

AI generated mockup of a foldable iPhone

iOS 26 delivered "Liquid Glass." What will iOS 27 bring?





Apple seems to recognize that a foldable device needs to do more than just bend — it needs to feel consistent and reliable in every state. That’s where iOS 27 could stand out. If Apple can get the animations, app scaling, gesture controls, and continuity features to feel seamless, it may help win over users who have been skeptical about the practicality of foldables.There’s also the broader redesign of iOS 27 to consider. Gurman has reported that it will be one of the biggest UI updates in recent memory. While the company hasn’t shared many specifics yet, this could include elements that take better advantage of larger, more flexible displays.With theexpected to launch at a premium price — possibly starting at $2,000 — Apple will need to show that it’s not just delivering a novelty. It has to offer a software experience that matches the expectations of long-time iPhone users. Whether or not Apple redefines the foldable category this time, iOS 27 will play a central role in determining if this product feels like the future of the iPhone — or just a detour.