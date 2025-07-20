Changes in Apple’s iOS 27 will likely make or break the foldable iPhone
Apple’s next big update may be the key to making its foldable iPhone feel seamless and worth the high price
AI generated mockup of a foldable iPhone
Apple’s first foldable iPhone is expected to arrive in late 2025, but the real test may not come from the hardware. Instead, it could come from how well iOS 27 — the next version of Apple’s operating system — supports this new kind of device.
As we previously discussed, the company is joining a market that Samsung has already spent years shaping. The foldable iPhone is expected to follow a familiar book-style design and even include Samsung-made OLED displays. So, while Apple isn’t first to the space, it has a new chance to define how foldables should work from a software perspective.
According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is preparing a range of software upgrades in iOS 27 that will be tailored specifically for foldables. That could include new multitasking features, better transitions between folded and unfolded modes, and improvements to how apps behave across different screen states. These refinements may not seem flashy, but they could be essential in helping the foldable iPhone feel like a natural evolution of the iOS experience.
One of the biggest challenges with current foldables is that the software often lags behind the hardware. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7, for example, delivers an excellent design and a much-improved screen, but users still face friction when switching between the outer and inner displays or when trying to multitask efficiently.
iOS 26 delivered "Liquid Glass." What will iOS 27 bring?
Apple seems to recognize that a foldable device needs to do more than just bend — it needs to feel consistent and reliable in every state. That’s where iOS 27 could stand out. If Apple can get the animations, app scaling, gesture controls, and continuity features to feel seamless, it may help win over users who have been skeptical about the practicality of foldables.
There’s also the broader redesign of iOS 27 to consider. Gurman has reported that it will be one of the biggest UI updates in recent memory. While the company hasn’t shared many specifics yet, this could include elements that take better advantage of larger, more flexible displays.
With the foldable iPhone expected to launch at a premium price — possibly starting at $2,000 — Apple will need to show that it’s not just delivering a novelty. It has to offer a software experience that matches the expectations of long-time iPhone users. Whether or not Apple redefines the foldable category this time, iOS 27 will play a central role in determining if this product feels like the future of the iPhone — or just a detour.
