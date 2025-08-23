Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Sony says it has fixed the Xperia 1 VII, and it’s now selling it again

Sony’s flagship is back to the same limited amount of markets after it suffered some power issues.

By
2comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Sony
Sony says it has fixed the Xperia 1 VII, and it’s now selling it again
A month after launching a replacement program for the faulty Xperia 1 VII units, Sony is restarting the sales of the device. The company has announced that its latest flagship will be back in eligible European markets on August 25.

In an official announcement, Sony explained it had suspended the sales of the Xperia 1 VII on July 16 because it had identified a few power issues with the device. The company says it has taken various measures to identify and fix the problem, which are now allowing it to resume sales of its flagship phone.

Do you think Sony’s mobile business have any future after the Xperia 1 VII issues?

Vote View Result


Initially, Sony suspended sales of the Xperia 1 VII in Japan, but later extended the suspension to other markets. The replacement program for affected devices is still active, allowing customers to check if their devices are eligible and request an exchange.

The Xperia 1 VII was first released in May and followed Sony’s tradition of packing great hardware and features, such as a headphone jack and microSD card slot, that are unusual for most modern flagship devices. However, the device never launched in the US and had a limited release in Europe with a hefty €1,499 price tag. That’s part of the reason we said in our review that this phone is hard to recommend.


Sony’s investigation into the issues with the Xperia 1 VII has revealed that some units were affected by faulty circuit boards. The company then changed its manufacturing process to prevent the issues from spreading to newly produced devices and contacted customers who had purchased their devices directly from its sales channels.

You can check if your device is eligible for an exchange after finding its 15-digit IMEI number. That’s possible in one of these ways:
  • Dial *#06# in your phone app
  • Go to Settings - System - About and tap System / IMEI information
  • See the code printed on the top row of the device’s SIM tray
  • Check the side of the sleeve that wraps around the packaging box

Once you have your IMEI, you can use Sony’s checker to see if your device is affected. If it is, you can contact Sony or visit one of the company’s Authorized Service Centers.

For now, it appears that Sony has avoided the worst-case scenario in that situation, but that is unlikely to change the company’s grim prospects for the future. Sony has already left the US, limited its presence in the European markets, and its sales are dropping in Japan. Those issues are only exacerbated by the recent manufacturing challenges, so I won’t be surprised if the company exits the mobile market sooner rather than later

Recommended Stories

Sony says it has fixed the Xperia 1 VII, and it’s now selling it again
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 15

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Pixel 9 Pro decimates Pixel 10 Pro in GPU benchmark; both far behind Galaxy S25+ and iPhone 16 Pro
Pixel 9 Pro decimates Pixel 10 Pro in GPU benchmark; both far behind Galaxy S25+ and iPhone 16 Pro
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
T-Mobile is going to send you a text, doing what it says will make things easier for you
T-Mobile is going to send you a text, doing what it says will make things easier for you
Customer is charged a $100 in-store service charge for requiring a Verizon rep to help him
Customer is charged a $100 in-store service charge for requiring a Verizon rep to help him
Google Messages loses a distinctive element
Google Messages loses a distinctive element
Apple just leaked its own iPhone 17 event date — mark the date right now
Apple just leaked its own iPhone 17 event date — mark the date right now

Latest News

Apple is redesigning the iPhone each year until 2027, which one will you choose?
Apple is redesigning the iPhone each year until 2027, which one will you choose?
Affordable OnePlus Nord N30 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
Affordable OnePlus Nord N30 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
iPhone 17 release date: Apple’s next event is now basically an open secret
iPhone 17 release date: Apple’s next event is now basically an open secret
It all adds up! Google Calculator gets its Material 3 Expressive redesign
It all adds up! Google Calculator gets its Material 3 Expressive redesign
Is Pixel 10 from the future, or has Google become a snake oil salesman?
Is Pixel 10 from the future, or has Google become a snake oil salesman?
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless