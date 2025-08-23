Sony says it has fixed the Xperia 1 VII, and it’s now selling it again
Sony’s flagship is back to the same limited amount of markets after it suffered some power issues.
A month after launching a replacement program for the faulty Xperia 1 VII units, Sony is restarting the sales of the device. The company has announced that its latest flagship will be back in eligible European markets on August 25.
In an official announcement, Sony explained it had suspended the sales of the Xperia 1 VII on July 16 because it had identified a few power issues with the device. The company says it has taken various measures to identify and fix the problem, which are now allowing it to resume sales of its flagship phone.
Initially, Sony suspended sales of the Xperia 1 VII in Japan, but later extended the suspension to other markets. The replacement program for affected devices is still active, allowing customers to check if their devices are eligible and request an exchange.
The Xperia 1 VII was first released in May and followed Sony’s tradition of packing great hardware and features, such as a headphone jack and microSD card slot, that are unusual for most modern flagship devices. However, the device never launched in the US and had a limited release in Europe with a hefty €1,499 price tag. That’s part of the reason we said in our review that this phone is hard to recommend.
Sony’s investigation into the issues with the Xperia 1 VII has revealed that some units were affected by faulty circuit boards. The company then changed its manufacturing process to prevent the issues from spreading to newly produced devices and contacted customers who had purchased their devices directly from its sales channels.
You can check if your device is eligible for an exchange after finding its 15-digit IMEI number. That’s possible in one of these ways:
Once you have your IMEI, you can use Sony’s checker to see if your device is affected. If it is, you can contact Sony or visit one of the company’s Authorized Service Centers.
For now, it appears that Sony has avoided the worst-case scenario in that situation, but that is unlikely to change the company’s grim prospects for the future. Sony has already left the US, limited its presence in the European markets, and its sales are dropping in Japan. Those issues are only exacerbated by the recent manufacturing challenges, so I won’t be surprised if the company exits the mobile market sooner rather than later
- Dial *#06# in your phone app
- Go to Settings - System - About and tap System / IMEI information
- See the code printed on the top row of the device’s SIM tray
- Check the side of the sleeve that wraps around the packaging box
