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Facer brings its massive watch face catalog to more smartwatches, including Reebok and budget brands

Your next budget smartwatch is about to get way better looking.

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Facer is making big moves at CES 2026, announcing three major partnerships that bring smart functionality to watch faces and expand its massive library to millions of budget-friendly devices.

Facer is everywhere now


If you love customizing your smartwatch, you likely know Facer. It is the go-to platform for Apple Watch and Wear OS users, but at CES 2026, the company announced a massive expansion. In its press release, Facer revealed a partnership with LVGL, a graphics library used by millions of embedded devices.

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What does that mean for you? It means Facer’s catalog of over 500,000 watch faces is coming to RTOS (Real-Time Operating System) watches. These are the battery-efficient, often more affordable smartwatches from brands like Xiaomi and IDO that typically have very limited customization options.

In addition to that, Facer is officially landing on the new Reebok watch. Vitalist, the maker behind the wearable, has secured Facer for its VitalOS platform, meaning the new Reebok watch will support Facer’s rich customization right out of the box.

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Furthermore, Facer isn’t just expanding where it is available; it is changing what a watch face can do. The company is partnering with Citizen to integrate "Riiiver" technology. This allows watch faces to trigger actions—like controlling smart home devices—or display live data from external services like the stock market, moving beyond simple aesthetics.

Why this matters

New Reebok watches (manufactured by Vitalist) on display using Facer at CES 2026. | Images credit — Facer

This is a significant shift for the smartwatch landscape. Historically, if you bought a budget-friendly RTOS watch, you were stuck with a handful of pre-installed faces that you probably got bored with in a week. By partnering with LVGL and Vitalist, Facer is democratizing customization. You no longer need an expensive Apple or Galaxy Watch to express yourself.

On the flip side, for power users, the Citizen Riiiver integration addresses a long-standing complaint: functionality. Watch faces have mostly been about telling time and showing step counts. Making them interactive hubs that can talk to other devices turns the watch face into a genuine utility rather than just a pretty background.

What is the most important feature of a watch face for you?
Pure aesthetics and design
58.82%
Displaying detailed health stats
5.88%
Smart triggers (controlling music, lights, etc.)
0%
Battery efficiency
35.29%
17 Votes

Love/hate relationship


I have always had a love-hate relationship with RTOS watches. The battery life is amazing, but the software usually feels stiff and impersonal. Facer coming to these devices is exactly what the platform needed to feel premium.

Personally, I am most excited about the Riiiver integration. The idea of having a custom button on my watch face that actually does something—like turning on my living room lights—without digging through an app menu is a game-changer. It feels like watch faces are finally growing up.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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