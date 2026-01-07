Your votes suggest AI is the real reason behind T-Mobile layoffs

Pivoting to become just another utility

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

Honestly, I’m with the majority of you on this one. It is hard to look at the timeline of events—the T-Life rebranding, the OpenAI partnership, and the subsequent layoffs—and not see a correlation.I’ve used the T-Life app, and sure, it’s fine for grabbing aTuesday deal. But would I trust it to handle a missing trade-in credit? Absolutely not. That is where the "Un-carrier" used to shine, and that is where they risk losing us.There is a cold logic to it. AI is efficient and cheap for shareholders. But from a user perspective, it feels like we are being beta-tested on. If "digitalization" is just a fancy word for "you can't talk to a manager anymore," we have a problem. Automating the boring stuff is smart; automating the caring stuff is dangerous.I’d love forto prove us wrong. But right now, with the layoff news piling up, it feels a lot more like the robots are clocking in, and the people are checking out.