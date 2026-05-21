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New leak claims that Samsung may launch an entirely different pair of earbuds

The Galaxy Buds Able appear in a new rumor with extra details about their design.

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Ilia Temelkov
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A man holding a Galaxy Buds Pro 4 earbuds between his fingers.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 4. | Image by PhoneArena
We first heard about a mysterious new Galaxy Buds model a while ago, which then showed up in a One UI update. Now, we’re getting the most detailed confirmation of what that device may be like yet.

Galaxy Buds Able may feature an open-ear design


Samsung is preparing for the launch of a new pair of earbuds called Galaxy Buds Able, according to industry sources cited by ETNews (translated source). The new model might be an open-type wireless earbud that doesn’t block the ears.

Unlike the company’s current earphones, the new model may feature a clip-style design and hook onto the ear. The idea is to allow users to listen to music and make calls and still hear the surrounding sounds rather than blocking the ear canal.

Joining the crowd



Samsung will be far from the first company to join a similar device, as the open-style earbuds are quickly becoming an important segment in the wireless audio market. Models such as the Huawei FreeClip 2, Bose Ultra Open, Anker Soundcore AeroClip, and Sony’s LinkBuds Clip are only some of the available options.

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One of the main advantages of this design is that it puts less strain on the ears because it doesn’t block the ear canal. This makes prolonged use more comfortable, and it doesn’t affect ear hygiene like the typical canal-type earbuds.

Samsung returns, sort of


Earlier leaks suggested that the Galaxy Buds Able could be open-style earbuds but didn’t include any specifics. There was speculation that the device could use bone conduction, which is now even less likely than before.

What type of earphones do you prefer?
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Whenever the new model launches, it could be considered a return to the space for Samsung. The company launched the Galaxy Buds Live in 2020, which had an entirely different design than the current open-ear models. Instead of clipping on the outer ear, the bean-shaped gadgets rested on it without entering the ear canal.

A bud for every taste


Open-ear buds keep getting better, but I’m still not their biggest fan. Part of the reason I wear earbuds is to isolate myself from the external noises, so I don’t see myself using the Buds Able all too much.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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