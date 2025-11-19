Beats Solo 4 - Wireless Headphones 35% OFF!
New EU rules may soon fix the most annoying part of browsing the web

The European Commission is introducing new rules that could end the cookie nightmare.

Apps
Flags of the European Union
Browsing the web today inevitably involves dealing with an overwhelming number of pop-ups asking you to make cookie choices. That’s about to end as the European Commission has proposed changes to its privacy rules that may make visiting websites a much better experience.

Cookie consents will be managed at the browser level


The European Commission (EC) has announced a new Digital Package of proposals aiming to drastically simplify the EU’s digital rules in various areas, including how websites handle cookie consent. Eventually, users will be able to set their cookie preferences at the browser level, and websites will need to respect their choices automatically.

Before that is implemented, the cookie prompts will need to be changed. They will have to feature a simplified yes or no prompt that should work with a single click. Websites will be required to respect the users’ choices for at least six months.

The EU will also stop requiring cookie banners for what it calls “harmless uses.” That includes cases such as counting website visits.

Addressing the cookie banner fatigue



Ever since the EU’s GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) was enforced in 2018, all websites in Europe introduced cookie pop-ups, which became the norm even outside the EU. In the Digital Package announcement, the EC recognized that people often just clicked on a button to get access to a website, which it said “is not a real choice.” The goal of the proposed changes is to modernize the rules while maintaining users’ protection.

Do you pay attention to the cookie pop-ups you see?

Vote View Result


The new rules won’t come into effect until sometime next year, as the proposals need to be approved by the European Parliament. While that could take some time, the cookie nightmare appears to be near its end.

The sooner, the better


Protecting my personal data is important for me, but dealing with all the pop-ups I see online is exhausting. Like most people, I usually stick to clicking whatever button will take me to a website the fastest, which is far from the best approach. Anything that can simplify this process will be more than welcome, and I hope the EU moves fast with these new rules.

Ilia Temelkov
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria.
