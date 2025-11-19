New EU rules may soon fix the most annoying part of browsing the web
The European Commission is introducing new rules that could end the cookie nightmare.
Browsing the web today inevitably involves dealing with an overwhelming number of pop-ups asking you to make cookie choices. That’s about to end as the European Commission has proposed changes to its privacy rules that may make visiting websites a much better experience.
The European Commission (EC) has announced a new Digital Package of proposals aiming to drastically simplify the EU’s digital rules in various areas, including how websites handle cookie consent. Eventually, users will be able to set their cookie preferences at the browser level, and websites will need to respect their choices automatically.
The EU will also stop requiring cookie banners for what it calls “harmless uses.” That includes cases such as counting website visits.
Ever since the EU’s GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) was enforced in 2018, all websites in Europe introduced cookie pop-ups, which became the norm even outside the EU. In the Digital Package announcement, the EC recognized that people often just clicked on a button to get access to a website, which it said “is not a real choice.” The goal of the proposed changes is to modernize the rules while maintaining users’ protection.
The new rules won’t come into effect until sometime next year, as the proposals need to be approved by the European Parliament. While that could take some time, the cookie nightmare appears to be near its end.
Protecting my personal data is important for me, but dealing with all the pop-ups I see online is exhausting. Like most people, I usually stick to clicking whatever button will take me to a website the fastest, which is far from the best approach. Anything that can simplify this process will be more than welcome, and I hope the EU moves fast with these new rules.
Cookie consents will be managed at the browser level
Addressing the cookie banner fatigue
Google wanted to remove cookies from Chrome altogether, but later reversed course. | Image credit – Google
The sooner, the better
