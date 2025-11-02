Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
Apple's big smart home push is finally set for early 2026

The company is reportedly prepping smart displays and a new Siri to take on the likes of Amazon's Echo and Google's Nest Hub.

It looks like Apple is finally ready to take the smart home seriously. A new report claims the company is launching its first smart displays in early 2026, but it faces a huge uphill battle against Google and Amazon.

What's the latest on Apple's smart home strategy?


Apple’s dabbling in the smart home has always felt a bit half-baked, right? The HomePod is a great speaker, but it’s hardly the center of a connected home ecosystem. Well, that might finally be changing. According to a new report, Apple is planning to kick off a real smart home strategy in the March-April 2026 timeframe.

This new push will reportedly start with the company’s first-ever smart display. It's expected to come in two flavors: a standard speaker-base version (think an Apple-fied Nest Hub) and a wall-mounted model.

This isn't just a random product drop. The launch is set to coincide with Apple's big AI upgrade and a much-improved Siri. The report suggests this display is just the beginning, laying the groundwork for a wider smart home security ecosystem, including cameras, later in the year.

Why is this a big deal?


To put it bluntly, Apple is showing up incredibly late to this game. Google, with its Nest Hub lineup, and Amazon, with its Echo Show devices, have absolutely dominated the smart home space for the better part of a decade. They haven't just sold hardware; they've built massive, sticky ecosystems that are deeply entrenched in millions of homes.

These companies have built, as the report notes, "deep moats" around their platforms. This is Apple's biggest challenge. It's not just about releasing a "good" product. They have to convince people who are already comfortable with Alexa or Google Assistant to either switch or add another smart ecosystem to their home. That's a very tough sell, especially when Apple's previous efforts have been so siloed.

Do you think Apple can surpass Amazon and Google in the smart home space with newly launched devices?

Vote View Result

It's about time, but also a gamble


My first thought? It's about time. But my second thought is... is it too late? For years, Siri's limitations have been a running joke, and the HomePod has been a premium, walled-off accessory rather than a truly useful home controller.

This new push hinges entirely on the new, smarter Siri, which is reportedly getting a boost from Google's Gemini AI. Even if the hardware is beautiful (and it's Apple, so it probably will be), it's all for nothing if the assistant controlling it can't undo years of damage to the Siri brand.

For those deep in the Apple ecosystem who have actively avoided Google or Amazon, these new displays will likely be an easy "yes." But for everyone else? Apple needs to deliver a genuinely revolutionary experience, not just a prettier Echo Show. I'm skeptical they can overcome the lead their rivals have built, but I'm definitely curious to watch them try.
Johanna Romero
