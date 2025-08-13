$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Massive Apple leak: how Cupertino is bringing science fiction to your living room before Samsung or Google

Apple disappointed so many of you, now it's going to make up for it with technological marvels we once saw in movies.

Apple
iPhone 17 Pro dummy unit alongside iPhone 16 Pro
Apple is finally turning things around, or so a new massive leak suggests. It’s no secret that the company failed to deliver Apple Intelligence on time, but that might not matter anymore: as Apple is bringing science fiction to your living room.

The leak revealed a lot of details about how the company’s new upcoming products will function, and when some of them will launch. And, honestly? It all seems like very exciting stuff.

The crème de la crème: Apple’s robot


Imagine there’s an arm attached to this. | Image credit — PhoneArena - Massive Apple leak: how Cupertino is bringing science fiction to your living room before Samsung or Google
There have been reports for quite a while that Apple is working on a robot, in an unprecedented push into an emerging category of products: home robotics. While Samsung’s Ballie robot will beat Apple’s offering to the market, what the latter is working on sounds pretty awesome.

According to the leak (subscription required), Apple’s robot will be like an iPad-sized display with an arm attached to it. We pretty much knew that before, but what we didn’t know was that this thing can move around. Even more interestingly, it can converse with multiple people at once.

Apple intends to make this robot feel like another person in the room. It will be powered by a new LLM (Large Language Model) Siri, which will have a unique personality, and will be capable of partaking in an ongoing conversation. Apple is also going to give the robot a visual representation on the display, so that it feels more lifelike to the people in the room.

Would you want this robot in your house?

Vote View Result


The company plans to launch this robot in 2027, alongside a new iPhone Pro model, for the flagship phone’s 20th anniversary.

Another intelligent companion that can control your home


One of the other new products that Apple is working on is a smart home hub, which is just a display, no fancy arms included. This will also use Siri, and talking to it would be the primary means of communication between it and the user.

Much like similar products already on the market, the smart home hub will be able to control your smart home. It will also be able to carry out other tasks like:

  • Music playback
  • Note-taking
  • Web browsing
  • And video conferencing

The hub will also be capable of recognizing different people in a room, and altering its layout when a certain person approaches it. This device is being prepped for launch next year, alongside the foldable iPhone.

A redesigned digital assistant for your iPhone




Apple didn’t deliver on the revamped Siri it had promised for the iPhone 16 last year, but now it might have something even better. Company executive Craig Federighi told Apple employees this month that their work on Siri had achieved the results that they had wanted. According to him, Apple is now in a position to deliver even more than what was initially shown off at WWDC 2024.

Recommended Stories
Many people, myself included, have wondered over the last few months whether Apple may be too late to the AI race. Fortunately for the company, not as many consumers have taken to AI as its rivals had hoped. This has allowed Apple to not only catch up, but to make a comeback that will be written about for years to come.

The company will be launching a visually redesigned digital assistant in the spring of next year. Apple is also experimenting with a different version of Siri that runs on third-party AI models, and we may see that make its way to consumer devices as well.

An Apple smart home camera


Though this has been covered before, it needs to be mentioned again because a few more details have emerged. Apple’s competitor to the Ring camera will be a device that will be intelligent enough to understand a lot of context.

Equipped with facial recognition as well as infrared sensors, the company wants users to install these cameras around their house to complement the smart home hub. The cameras could, for example, detect when someone leaves a room, and turn off the lights and the music that was playing there. They can also do the opposite: recognize someone and play their favorite song when they walk in.

Apple is investing heavily into home automation and security: it’s even tested a doorbell that had facial recognition that let it unlock a door automatically. The goal, according to previous and current reports, is for Apple to replace offerings from rivals by promising users enhanced security and data privacy.

If Apple does manage to deliver on this, it will be like watching a phoenix rise from the ashes. The company has been in a bit of a slump for some time now, so all of these products — in addition to the new types of iPhone models coming out — should help it greatly.

